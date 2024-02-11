12-year-old stuck on oceanfront cliff rescued by helicopter, California officials say

A helicopter helped rescue a 12-year-old boy who became stranded on a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean in San Francisco, California firefighters reported.

The rescue took place around 4:50 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, officials told KTVU.

A 12-year-old boy climbed down the bluff at Fort Funston, a former military installation, and couldn’t climb back up, KNTV reported.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter carried a firefighter to the boy and then hoisted him aboard, the San Francisco Fire Department said on X, formerly Twitter.

SFFD crews with the assistance of @CHP_GoldenGate rescued a child from the cliff at Fort Funston. SFFD Heavy Rescue 2 firefighter dangled below the helicopter to grab the child. pic.twitter.com/FIkXH2ohw5 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 11, 2024

A video with the post shows a firefighter holding onto the boy as the helicopter lifts them from the bluff.

The boy was uninjured, KGO reported.

Fort Funston on the southwestern edge of San Francisco is now part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. The bluffs overlooking the beach are 200 feet high.

