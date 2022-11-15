12-year-old student arrested for making threats against 2 Salem middle schools, police say

Salem Police said Monday that a 12-year-old student was arrested after allegedly making threats on the instant messaging site Snapchat against two middle schools in the Salem-Keizer Public Schools district.

The student was taken into custody on two counts of disorderly conduct and transported to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center, Salem Police said in a press release.

The threats initially were made against the campus of Parrish Middle School about 3:30 p.m. Sunday on social media and then changed at about 7:20 p.m. to Houck Middle School.

Police said they worked with the school district to notify parents that a safety plan was in place. Though the threats were not deemed credible, police said there was additional security on the campuses Monday.

Police said they received assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the investigation.

Bill Poehler covers Marion County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJouranl.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Student arrested for threats against Salem middle schools