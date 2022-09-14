12-year-old student charged in accidental shooting at Oakland school

A map of the San Francisco Bay Area shows the location of Madison Park Academy in Oakland

A 12-year-old student at an Oakland school has been charged in an accidental on-campus shooting that injured another student, police said Tuesday.

The incident was reported just before 1:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at Madison Park Academy in Oakland, which teaches grades six through 12.

One juvenile victim was found with a gunshot wound, and another juvenile was taken into custody, Oakland police said. As of Tuesday, the victim had been released from the hospital.

"Through the course of the investigation, information revealed that the shooting … resulted from an accidental discharge by a juvenile student," police said in a release.

Oakland police said the student was charged by the Alameda County district attorney's office.

The district attorney's office said it could not offer additional information about the case, including the charges filed, as it involves a juvenile.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.