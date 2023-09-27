12-year-old student hit by car near Yosemite Middle School, police say

TechCrunch

Warner Music CEO Robert Kyncl believes AI will be significantly impacting the music industry within the next year. Speaking at the Code Conference this week, the industry exec said the industry should soon expect the increasing quality of music made with AI technologies that comes at a very fast pace, and the industry's best bet is to embrace the technology. "Look, you have to embrace the technology, because it's not like you can put technology in a bottle...like the genie is not going back in," he said.