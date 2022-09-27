12-Year-Old Suspected Of Making Murder Pact With Another Child, Killing Her Father And Herself

A 12-year-old girl from Weatherford, Texas, allegedly shot her father and herself in agreement with another child to murder their pets and families, the Parker County Sheriff’s Facebook shared.

On Tuesday, officers found the 12-year-old lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head and the weapon hidden underneath her body. The child’s father, 38, was found in their home with a gunshot wound in the abdomen.

According to NBC, the second child involved in the murder pact was from Lufkin, Texas. Both children had planned their pact for “several weeks,” intending to run away to Georgia following the murders.

Authorities allege the child from Lufkin had plans to kill her father but did not go through with it and has since been charged with criminal conspiracy in planning the murder plot.

Both fathers’ names are not released because the perpetrators are minors, and Parker County police “does not identify juvenile suspects.”

Authorities shared that an ambulance took the man and child to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier confirmed on Facebook that the case is active and stated there would be limited news on the matter due to it being a juvenile case.

“Due to the injuries, the age of the juveniles, and the sensitive case matter, information released regarding this case will be limited,” Authier said.

Lufkin Police are also investigating the incident.