A 12-year-old Texas boy used an app to call in bomb threat in New Hampshire, cops say

A bomb threat called in to the Seabrook Police Department in New Hampshire has been traced back to a 12-year-old boy in Texas, police said in a news release.

Police received a phone call on Jan 2. “that claimed there was a bomb located in room 206 on the second floor,” NBCDFW reported. No other information was provided before the caller hung up, police said.

Officers were sent to Seabrook schools, but did not find any evidence of a bomb at the schools or businesses “with rooms numbered 206,” police said.

“While there is no evidence indicating that this was a valid threat we will continue to investigate this incident with the utmost priority,” Police Chief Brett Walker said in the release.

“At 7 p.m. Thursday, police reported the threat was traced to Allen, Texas,” Patch.com reported. “Police there were able to confirm the threat was made by a 12-year-old boy in that community.”

The “child and his family are cooperating with police and the child admitted that there was no bomb. The call was placed using an app and detectives are determining if more calls of a similar nature were made,” police said.

“We remind parents to monitor what your children do online,” police said in the release. “While incidents like this may be amusing to children they create a substantial risk to the public and to first responders investigating the matters.”