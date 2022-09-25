12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots self, father in alleged murder pact

12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots self, father in alleged murder pact
1
Julianne McShane
·2 min read

A twelve-year-old girl in Weatherford, Texas allegedly shot both herself and her father on Tuesday night in an alleged murder pact she made with another girl to kill their families and pets, the Parker County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Officers responded to the scene in northwest Parker County, just west of Fort Worth, around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when they allegedly found the girl lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound to the head and a gun lying underneath her body, according to the sheriff's office. Police allegedly found the girl's father, 38, inside the house with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Investigators believe the girl allegedly shot her father, fled the scene and then shot herself, according to the sheriff's office.

Emergency medical personnel transported the man and girl to local hospitals by ambulance. A representative for the sheriff's office did not immediately respond to an inquiry from NBC News about their current conditions or whether the 12-year-old had been charged.

The sheriff's office did not release the name of the man in order to protect the girl's identity, given that the office does not identify juvenile suspects, according to the Facebook post.

Police said the shootings were allegedly part of a murder plot the girl made weeks earlier with another girl in Lufkin, Texas, a city about 230 miles southeast of Weatherford. The girls allegedly planned to murder their families and pets and then run away together to Georgia, according to the sheriff's office.

The girl in Lufkin allegedly planned to murder her father but did not go through with it, the Parker County Sheriff's Office said, adding that their investigators have charged her with criminal conspiracy in the planning of the alleged murder plot and that Lufkin Police are also investigating the incident.

The case remains under investigation, according to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier, who added in a statement that "due to the injuries, the age of the juveniles and the sensitive case matter, information released regarding this case will be limited."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

