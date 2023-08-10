12-year-old Tri-North student was missing from school for over seven hours Tuesday

A 12-year-old girl was found by Bloomington Police Department officers seven hours after she left Tri-North Middle School at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. According to police, school officials did not contact BPD until the girl had been missing for two hours.

Tri-North Middle School on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

The student's mother, Jennifer Wolff, in an email sent to MCCSC officials and The Herald-Times, criticized the school's response.

"My jaw was in my lap," Wolff wrote. A school counselor called her at 1 p.m., half an hour after her daughter left, to tell her the girl had gone missing. According to Wolff, the counselor said the student had been left alone in a room to decompress after reporting she was under emotional distress that morning.

The child then allegedly left the school entirely. Two hours later, school personnel reported the incident to BPD, according to the police report.

With Wolff's permission, BPD posted on social media to seek help from the community. They also dispatched officers and drones to search the area.

At 7:48 p.m., an employee at the 10th Street Jimmy John's informed BPD dispatch that the girl — who he recognized from social media — was in the restaurant. By 8, officers had found her safely, police said.

"We work diligently to gather information, leverage resources, and respond with agility," MCCSC officials said in a statement.

They said the situation is being investigated and, to protect student privacy rights, declined to comment further.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Tri-North Middle School student left school, found by police