12-year-old tries to defend mom as husband repeatedly stabs her, Oklahoma cops say

A husband stabbed his wife multiple times and hit her 12-year-old son during an argument, according to Oklahoma authorities.

Dispatchers in Enid, Oklahoma, received a call just after 6 p.m. on Aug. 22 that a woman had been stabbed, according to documents from the Enid Police Department sent to McClatchy News.

“Hurry, please!” the victim’s mother pleaded to the dispatchers in audio obtained by McClatchy.

The victim tried to smoke a cigarette to calm down while waiting for emergency responders to arrive, the audio said. Dispatchers instructed her to stop and put pressure on her wounds.

Officers arrived minutes later and found a 32-year-old woman with blood on her hands and clothes, standing on the front lawn and “holding a towel to the right side of her neck,” police said. Authorities said they took the woman to a nearby hospital by helicopter.

The woman’s husband stabbed her multiple times during an argument, the release said. Witnesses in the home heard the two yelling, including the husband yelling about the woman’s fake AirPods, officers said.

The husband stabbed his wife in the bedroom with a serrated knife or a screwdriver; witnesses reported seeing him use both and officers found both bloodied items at the home, police reports said.

“Oh my God! I really did it this time!” witnesses heard the man yell, according to police.

The woman’s 12-year-old son tried to defend his mom during the attack, police said. The man struck the boy, who had red marks on his face and chest, officers said.

The husband fled before authorities arrived, the release said. Around 3 a.m., he returned to the home and drove away again before police pulled him over and arrested him during a traffic stop.

Officials said the man is facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and child abuse

Enid is about 90 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

