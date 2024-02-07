12-year-old, two dads on motorcycles killed by suspected DWI driver, Texas cops say

A 12-year-old girl and two dads were killed by a suspected intoxicated driver, Texas cops said.

James Means, 39, his daughter Cicillia Means, 12, and Allen Wesenberg, 37, of Warren were on motorcycles when they were hit Feb. 2, according to KENS5.

Texas Department of Public Safety said Brenon Proulx, 50, drove into oncoming traffic and hit the motorcycles near Silsbee, according to KENS5.

James Means was pronounced dead at the scene while Cecilia Means and Allen Wesenberg died later at the hospital, KFDM reported.

Proulx was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and three counts of intoxication assault, according to Hardin County Jail. His bond was set at $160,000.

Attorney information for Proulx was not listed.

Wesenberg’s son, 7-year-old Aiden, was injured during the crash and underwent surgery, according to a GoFundMe. He has returned home, his mom posted on Facebook.

Cicillia Means, 12, was a student of the Spurger Independent School District.

“Cici was a generous, kind and very old soul,” her obituary said. “She smiled with her eyes!”

Cicillia Means and James Means Screengrab from Ethel Means Rogers on Facebook

According to James Means’ obituary, he and Cicillia were “inseparable.”

“His world revolved around his daughter, Cicillia, better known as CiCi who he adored,” his obituary said. “James enjoyed riding with his motorcycle brothers having fun and enjoying the open road. His smile was contagious and he always made you feel at ease around him.”

Wesenberg, a father of two, “loved nothing more than his wife and children and riding his motorcycle. Always a prankster, he enjoyed tormenting and joking with his family and friends,” his obituary said.

Allen Wesenberg and his two children. Screengrab from Alicia Bowen on Facebook

Silsbee is about 95 miles northeast of Houston.

