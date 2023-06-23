12-year-old, two others dead in Philadelphia shooting

A 12-year-old and two others are dead after a shooting in Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The Philadelphia Police Department responded to the 700 block of E. Locust Ave at around 2 p.m. on Thursday where they found three male victims with gunshot wounds.

Police identified the victims as Laron Williams, 12, Khalif Chambers, 30, and Riley Darden, 47.

Police investigate a shooting in Philadelphia on June 23, 2023. (WCAU)

Chambers and Darden were shot multiple times in the chest while Williams was shot multiple times in the back, according to police.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police did not provide any details regarding what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made as of Friday and no weapons were recovered from the scene.

Mayor Jim Kenney said he was "devastated" to learn of the shooting in a tweet published on Thursday.

"No one should have their life and potential cut short by violence," he wrote. "Our communities deserve better. This senseless violence must stop."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com