12-year-old vanished in frigid weather, MA cops say. Then police K-9 picked up scent

A child who went missing after dark in frigid weather was found after a police K-9 tracked their scent, Massachusetts authorities say.

Auburn Police said they received a call about a missing 12-year-old at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, according to a Feb. 1 Facebook post.

The child left their home about two hours earlier and was last seen “in the Pakachoag Hill area of Auburn,” police said.

Given the “freezing temperatures” in the area, police said multiple agencies responded to search for the child.

A K-9 named Biza tracked the child’s scent for more than 2 miles to where the child had been a short time earlier, police said.

Officers searched the area and found the child, who was reunited with family, police said.

“We are proud of the hard work put in by K9 Biza,” police said.

Auburn is about 50 miles southwest of Boston.

