12-year-old walking home with friends is shot dead in argument, Texas cops say

A 12-year-old Texas boy was fatally shot while walking home from the store with a group of friends, Houston police say.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting at about 11 p.m. Sept. 4, near an apartment complex on Houston’s south side, Assistant Chief Jessica Anderson said a news briefing.

Investigators believe an argument broke out between the boy’s group and an 18-year-old man, Anderson said.

The argument escalated, and the man pulled out a gun and shot the 12-year-old multiple times, according to Anderson. He was found dead at the scene.

Witnesses saw the man run away, Anderson said, but police know his identity.

An investigation is underway, and police are searching for the man, Anderson said.

