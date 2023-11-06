12-year-olds shatter Hillsborough deputy’s car window with BB guns, sheriff says

Two 12-year-olds are accused of shooting a BB gun at a Hillsborough County deputy and shattering his car window, according to a media release from the agency.

On Sunday, a Hillsborough County deputy responded to a call involving kids shooting BB guns near the intersection of Midway Street and Nundy Avenue in Gibsonton. While responding, the deputy’s left rear window was shattered by a BB gun pellet, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy, and a recruit in the car with him, were uninjured, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The 12-year-olds face charges of throwing a deadly missile within or into a vehicle. The Tampa Bay Times is not naming the children due to their ages.

The Sheriff’s Office said anyone driving in that area who sustained damage to their vehicle can call (813) 247-8200.