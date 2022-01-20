12 organic baby clothing brands that won't break the bank

Organic baby clothes that won't break the bank

You’ve got your beautiful little bundle and you’re ready to dress them in adorable clothes, but have you thought about what you’re dressing them in? Cotton is the most common fabric in baby clothes. It’s breathable, it’s washable and—unfortunately—it’s filled with pesticides.

Accounting for nearly 16% of all the insecticides and 6.8% of all herbicides used worldwide, conventionally grown cotton is considered the world's dirtiest crop. When you think of all the chemicals cotton can be laced with, it doesn't seem like the best thing to dress an infant in. Thankfully, conventionally grown cotton isn't the only choice. GOTS certified organic cotton is pesticide-free and more sustainably grown overall.

Thankfully more and more companies are turning to organic cotton and textiles. If you think that organic means more expensive, think again! Just because you are buying clean, organic and sustainable products for your baby, doesn’t mean you have to put their college fund on the back burner.

Here are some of our favorite brands that are making sustainable, organic baby clothes—each at an affordable price point.

1. Burt’s Bees

Organic baby clothes crafted with comfort in mind.

Sizes: NB to big kids

Favorite finds: Festive PJs, footies onesies, and bassinet sheets

You may know them best for their lip balms and organic skincare, but Burt’s Bees takes their clean and sustainable business model to make some of the sweetest and softest baby clothes around. In 2012 they founded their clothing company with an aim to make organic baby clothes and newborn essentials that were pesticide-free. Well-trusted for GOTS-certified organic baby essentials, these items meet the highest global standards for organic textiles. These are some of the coziest baby products you’ll find and all of their products get softer with age.

Shop Burt’s Bees Baby

2. Finn & Emma

These adorable onesies give moms a push of encouragement.

Sizes: NB to 12 mos

Favorite finds: Whimsical onesies & cozy baby booties

Finn & Emma beautifully blends style with sustainability with 100% organic cotton, non-toxic, eco- and baby-friendly dyes and nickel-free snaps. We love their adorable graphic onesies that run the range of inspiring to affirmative to just plain funny. They also have a beautiful range of baby gear from playmats to wooden toys for a fully sustainable nursery.

Shop Finn & Emma

3. Parade Organics

Soft fabric sleepwear that your baby will love to lounge in.

Sizes: NB to 18 mos

Favorite finds: Kimono gowns and cute wrap onesies

This Canada-made brand is known for its playful prints and thoughtful construction, where each of their GOTS certified pieces can be mixed and matched into colorful yet classic combinations.

These whimsically-designed pieces are hand-printed using AZO-free dyes. Made from GOTS certified organic cotton, their comfy sleepers feature two-way zippers and nickel-free snaps and every piece made by this boutique brand is fair trade produced in India, where organic cotton farming has been a tradition for over 4000 years.

Shop Parade Organics

4. Primary

Primary's gender neutral clothing is perfect for just about anybody.

Sizes: NB to big kids

Favorite finds: First socks and footie pajamas

The Organic Shop at Primary features all of the beautiful, saturated colors and gender-neutral prints you’ve come to love by this mom-owned company, yet each piece in this line is made from 100% GOTS certified organic cotton.

While this kids’ clothing company made its name by creating simple, colorful clothes, they always pay strict attention to fit and detail. These clothes are sensory sensitivity-smart and the thoughtful details go right down to the non-toxic paint on the zippers.

Shop Primary Newborn organic line

5. Boody

Boody offers an extensive line of clothing and accessories that all moms will love.

Sizes: NB to 18 mos

Favorite finds: Roomie pull-on pants and muslin wraps

Boody’s baby clothes are a case study in sweetly-subtle design, with calming pastels and stripes making for a perfectly mixable, matchable and cross-gender baby line. Made from viscose derived from organic bamboo, these affordable essentials are soft and simple and a great choice for keeping babies cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

Don’t forget to check out their beanies as well as their stretch jersey and muslin wraps—both perfect for snuggling and swaddling.

Shop Boody

6. Pact

Rest assured that you're making the world a better place by buying Pact's eco-conscious clothing.

Sizes: NB to big kids

Favorite finds: Graphic tees and footie sleepers

Pact is a brand that really goes the distance with its commitment to organic and sustainable practices. Using only organic fabrics that are ethically made, they also pay attention to worker conditions with the production line. All of their workers are paid a fair wage and all of their baby clothes are made with non toxic chemicals.

While we are fans of their well-priced onesies and sleepers for baby, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention their comfy clothes for Mom and Dad as well.

Shop Pact

7. Colored Organics

Where cute and colorful come together.

Sizes: NB to 18 mos

Favorite finds: Colorful combo sets that mix and match

Colored Organics really lives by its name by making beautiful, fun patterns in loads of beautiful color options and prints. Started by a mama on a mission herself, this brand is committed to creating clothes that do good, not just once worn, but throughout every stage of production. Each of these GOTS certified cotton pieces are ethically made, sustainably produced and they give back to various causes each month that help children in need.

Shop Colored Organics

8. Gerber

Adorable and ridiculously affordable.

Sizes: Preemie to 9 mos

Favorite finds: Colorful multi-packs

You know this iconic baby brand for its food, but did you also know that Gerber makes baby clothes as well? With classic and subdued designs in pastel shades of cornflower, rose, marigold and more, these classic basics will allow you to stock up, without shelling out a ton of money.

You’ll be surprised by how many onesies and socks your baby goes through during their first few years. With 3-piece sets coming in at under $25 and with terrific ongoing sales, this is the place to fill your diaper bag with backups for the inevitable blowouts.

Shop Gerber Baby Organics

9. Monica & Andy

Developed by a mom who was looking for the perfect clothes for her baby.

Sizes: NB to big kid

Favorite finds: Out & About romper and tracksuit bundles

Born from the mind of a mom with a plan, Monica & Andy was founded when Monica Royer was at a loss when looking for clean products she felt good about dressing her newborn daughter in. Her search led her to creating her own clothing company using only the most trustworthy fabrics and dyes available.

From head to toe these baby clothes are thoughtfully designed using only the softest, GOTS certified organic cotton. They are also purposefully designed for easy mixing and matching, as well as easy on-and-off features for families on the go. We are also fans of their nursery essentials and gift sets.

This is one of the more expensive lines, but they have loads of sales. Also their items never pill or shrink, so you get lots of bang for your buck.

Shop Monica & Andy

10. Hudson: Touched by Nature

Humor and sustainability meet with these cute onesies.

Sizes: NB to 18 mos

Favorite finds: Humorous onesies and bibs

One of the most affordable organic baby brands, the Touched by Nature line from Hudson Childrenswear is an inexpensive option for stocking up on baby essentials—which will keep you ahead of the game when spit ups and blowouts occur.

We are fans of their affordable bundles and gift sets that include bibs, hats, mittens, bodysuits, and cloths made from 100% organic cotton for under $55.

Shop Hudson: Touched by Nature at Buybuy Baby

11. Cat & Dogma

Cat & Dogma offers clothing that will suit your child at any age.

Sizes: NB to 18 mos

Favorite finds: Stylish prints in saturated colors

Cat & Dogma is one of the most affordable organic brands around. It’s also one of the most comfortably stylish. Their about page talks about their love for intentional living, including raising chickens and walking dogs, and you can definitely see that grounded lifestyle in the design of their clothing, which are covered with prints babies will love. Made from 100% GOTS-certified they are known for their bright and vibrant colors and bold prints.

A brand founded by parents, their mission is to live sustainably while creating a low impact product line with a mission to give back.

Shop Cat & Dogma

12. Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson clothes are made to be handed down.

Sizes: NB to 3T

Favorite finds: Holiday and seasonally-themed outfits

From holiday-themed jammies to celebrate baby's first Valentine's Day, Easter and beyond, to adorable classic and seasonal sets, Hanna Andersson is a brand that shows how durable sustainable kids' clothes can be. These are heirloom-quality clothes that are durable enough that you can depend on them surviving to hand-me-down status.

Fair trade produced and made from 100 percent certified organic and OEKO-TEX certified cotton, these garments are breathable, relaxed and incredibly comfortable. They are also thoughtfully made with minimal seams and with cuffs that are made to roll, so they can grow with your kiddo for added longevity.

Shop Hanna Andersson

