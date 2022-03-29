12 outdoor decor and furniture finds from QVC to decorate with this spring

Shop QVC's highest rated outdoor decor to add a little something extra to your outdoor setup this spring.

Whether you’re brainstorming ways to elevate your outdoor space to make better use of it this spring, or you simply want to spruce it up to be a cozy retreat all year-round, it helps to know where to look for outdoor decor, lighting, patio furniture and more. While many retailers fit the bill, today we’re here to hone in on QVC. The televised home shopping network's website carries an array of garden and outdoor living items, including yard care essentials, live plants and patio accessories.

To save you from endlessly scrolling through each category, we rounded up 12 popular outdoor items from QVC to upgrade your outdoor area. No matter your goal—to become a grillmaster, experiment with gardening, or simply spend more time outside—our hope is that these items will inspire you to take full advantage of your outdoor space this spring (and whenever the weather permits).

1. A propane gas-powered fire pit

Warm up alongside this fire pit during the seasons ahead.

Who doesn’t love cozying up around a fire? Save yourself the time of having to actually start one with wood and matches by opting for this fan-favorite propane option, which is super easy to set up, according to shoppers. Just under 3.5 feet wide, this circular fire pit comes with the pit, lava rocks (which are largely for looks), a tank, and PVC cover for when it’s not in use. The pit can be lit for ambiance, to serve as the focal point of a night of scary stories and to roast s’mores—you choose!

Get the Teamson Home Outdoor Round Propane Gas Fire Pit for $433.49

2. A chic outdoor rug

This rug is suitable for indoor and outdoor use alike.

Nowadays, it’s trendy to bring the indoors outdoors with durable furniture and floor coverings. Thinking you might like to give it a whirl? This small area rug is a great place to start. Sold in three colors, the rug is made of 100% polypropylene, so it can be used for indoor or outdoor use without fear of weather wearing it down. Shoppers are happy to report thats it's both easy to clean and care for, too.

Get the Safavieh Moroccan 3-foot-by-5-foot Area Rug for $40.99

3. A cozy chair and ottoman

Soak up the sun in this top-rated lounger.

Hoping to create a cozy space where you can curl up with a good book, sit back and chat with friends or simply lounge and enjoy the sun? This patio chair with an included pull-out ottoman will quickly become your favorite place in your outdoor space. Made of metal and plastic, the chair and ottoman is designed to withstand the elements. One thing to keep in mind is that it has a low weight capacity of just 176 pounds, but one shopper writes that it feels " pretty sturdy and hasn't moved with some of the high winds [she's] gotten."

Get the Peaktop Patio Chair with Pull-Out Ottoman and Cushions for $154.99

4. A cozy egg-shaped chair swing

The perfect reading nook.

Craving an even cozier cocoon to curl up in while enjoying the outdoors? This 4.7-star rated egg-shaped chair swing will make you swoon. The hanging woven egg is made with powder-coated metal wrapped in nylon, so it’s designed to weather the storm. It comes outfitted with everything you see here, including the plush cushions that will surely make it difficult to want to get out of the swing.

Get the Flowerhouse Hanging Egg Patio Chair for $534.43

5. An outdoor deck storage box

This storage box can double as extra seating if needed!

Don’t let your yard care items clutter up your peaceful outdoor space. Instead, add one of these 30-gallon, weather-resistant deck boxes to your set-up. You can use it to store hoses, gardening tools, pool accessories, or whatever else you see fit. Best of all, it can be used as a table or casual seat, too, as it’s built to withstand up to 200 pounds. Multiple reviewers agree that it's easy to put together, sturdy and able withstand the elements.

Get the Honey-Can-Do Deck Box for Outdoor Storage for $102.99

6. A set of retro metal chairs

Add a colorful flair to your seating options.

How cute are these shell-inspired patio chairs? The unique construction gives the chairs, which are sold in four colors, a slight bounce, which makes sitting outside in them an even more joyously lulling experience. One reviewer describes them as "very well-designed sturdy chairs that are both roomy and comfortable."

Get the Ridgeland Set of Two Metal Chairs for $269.99

7. A vibrant hummingbird feeder

Bring the hummingbirds to your porch with this blown glass feeder.

Upgrading your outdoor area doesn’t have to only benefit you and the other people in your life—it can cater to the birds, too! This top-rated hummingbird feeder will add an eye-catching element to your outdoor space while attracting hummingbirds around your home in the process with its four feeder ports. Shoppers gush over the multicolored blown glass that does an excellent job of catching the sun.

Get the Ultimate Innovations Glass Teardrop Hummingbird Feeder for $39.92

8. A smoker-grill hybrid

Smoke or grill, the choice is yours.

Ready to become a grillmaster? Or maybe you’ve long loved barbecuing and finally have the space to actually create your dream outdoor grill setup? Whatever the case may be, this rugged wood pellet smoker grill is worth perusing. Equipped with a PID controller for consistent temperature, not to mention adjustable heat settings, this grill will make whipping up flavorful meals a breeze. More than 100 QVC shoppers laud its grilling performance, advanced features, and easy cleanup.

Get the Camp Chef Smoke ProDLX 24 Pellet Grill for $549.99

9. An electric hedge trimmer

Your hedges will be the envy of the neighborhood.

Few things make a yard look better than well-kept hedges. With that in mind, consider adding this electric hedge trimmer to your lawn care arsenal. Beloved by shoppers for its lightweight design and powerful motor, the trimmer has a rotating head that makes trimming bushes easier and more efficient than ever. (Just be sure to read the instructions before getting hands-on with the motorized tool.)

Get the WORX 24-Inch 4.5 Amp Corded Electric Hedge Trimmer for $82.99

10. A tranquil tiered water fountain

Your backyard will be one step closer to an oasis.

Give your outdoor space a zen appeal by adding a water feature. This rust-proof tiered fountain is a particular favorite among QVC shoppers thanks to its more natural appearance and ability to be lit up. Just keep in mind that it will have to be situated near an outlet, as it has to be plugged in. One happy customer writes, "The fountain is sturdy and very well made. I enjoy sitting outdoors even more with this beautiful fountain in my backyard!"

Get the Teamson Home 40-Inch Schist Rock 3 Tier Water Fountain for $199.49

11. A stylish lantern

This lantern works as a stylish decor piece in almost any room of the house.

Who says you can only enjoy your outdoor space when the sun is out? With one (or a few) of these stylish lanterns, you’ll be able to illuminate your outdoor space to transform it into an intimate place to spend your evenings. It’s also worth mentioning that, while these lanterns are weather-resistant, they’re great for indoor use, too, so you’ll be able to switch up how you use them if you so choose. Close to 250 QVC buyers agree that these lanterns rake in the compliments wherever they're placed around the home.

Get the Candle Impressions 23-Inch Indoor/Outdoor Willow Resin Lantern for $45.98

12. A set of 12 garden stakes

Add a touch of whimsy to your garden bed.

If you’re looking for ways to spruce up your space without spending very much at all, this set of colorful garden stakes is a precious option. Whether you huddle them together in one pot or situate them around your garden, you’ll quickly fall in love with the way they sparkle in the sunlight. And, who knows, they might even attract real-life birds, dragonflies and butterflies to your space.

Get the Exhart 4-Inch WindyWings Plant Stakes, Set of 12 for $36.99

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Backyard patio ideas: 12 top-rated patio furniture and decor items from QVC