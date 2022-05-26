12 pass with flying colors: Marion County restaurant inspections for May 16-21

These are recent restaurant inspection reports for Marion County — from May 16 to 21 — filed by state safety and sanitation inspectors.

The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as “a ‘snapshot’ of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

Cheers At Stonecrest

11560 SE 176 Place Road, Summerfield

Routine inspection May 20.

Follow-up needed: High-priority violations found, and administrative action recommended.

12 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations:

-- High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. At the cook line, raw sausage 68F, manager moved to freezer, also pot pie on table 60F, manager moved to freezer. **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

-- High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking. At the cook line, cut tomatoes and cut lettuce no time marked, Manager time marked 11:00-3:00pm. **Corrected On-Site**

-- Intermediate - Clam/mussel/oyster tags not marked with last date served. For fresh clams.

-- Intermediate - Handwash sink used for purposes other than handwashing. Handwash sink near ice machine, items stored inside sink, manager removed all. **Corrected On-Site**

-- Basic - Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Ice machine with mold like substance.

-- Basic - Employee beverage container on a food preparation table or over/next to clean equipment/utensils. At the cook line, employee drink above prep table, manager moved. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation**

-- Basic - Food stored on floor. At the cook line, container with raw chicken on floor, also at the walk-in t freezer multiple food cases on floor.

-- Basic - In-use tongs stored on equipment door handle between uses. At the cook line, tong on oven handle, manager moved. **Corrected On-Site**

-- Basic - Reach-in cooler interior/shelves have accumulation of soil residues. Reach-in coolers at the bar area

-- Basic - Single-service articles not stored inverted or protected from contamination. At the cook line, to go containers not inverted, Manager inverted. **Corrected On-Site**

-- Basic - Time/temperature control for safety food thawed in an improper manner. At the cook line, raw chicken, raw fish and raw sausage, in standing water (68F), manager moved all to walk-in cooler. **Corrective Action Taken**

-- Basic - Wet wiping cloth not stored in sanitizing solution between uses. At the cook line, manager moved to bucket **Corrected On-Site**

Beezys Seafood

4742 NW Gainesville Road, Ocala

Licensing inspection May 19.

Met standards.

Four total violations, with one high-priority violation:

-- High Priority - Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Cases of raw fish stored over corn.

-- Basic - Clean glasses, cups, bowls, plates, pots and pans not stored inverted or in a protected manner. On shelf over triple sink.

-- Basic - Floor and wall junctures not coved in food preparation/storage/warewashing areas or bathroom. On three sides of room with triple sink.

-- Basic - Grease receptacle/dumpster not on proper pad/nonabsorbent surface. Dumpster is positioned in grass near shared parking lot

Smokin Swamp BBQ

5015 Jacksonville Road, Ocala

Routine inspection May 20.

Met standards.

Two total violations, with no high-priority violations.

-- Intermediate - Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Some debris on inside of reach in freezer.

-- Intermediate - Well water testing report/documentation is not available upon request. **Repeat Violation**

Kentucky Fried Chicken

11583 N Williams St, Dunnellon

Complaint inspection May 19.

Met standards.

One violation, with no high-priority violations.

-- Basic - Buildup of food debris/soil residue on equipment door handles. Hot holding Door handles with food residue. **Repeat Violation**

Uncle Joe's Food Truck

2559 SW Hwy 484, Ocala

Licensing inspection May 19.

Met standards.

One violation, with no high-priority violations.

-- Intermediate - No chemical test kit provided when using sanitizer at three-compartment sink/warewashing machine or wiping cloths. For chlorine

Gator Joes

12431 SE 135th Ave, Ocklawaha

Routine inspection May 20.

Met standards.

One violation, with no high-priority violations.

-- Basic - Old labels stuck to food containers after cleaning. Some container with old stickers residue, manager moved to dish machine and washed. . **Corrected On-Site**

LP's Bar B-Q

1107 NW 10 St, Ocala

Routine inspection May 20.

Met standards; earlier problems corrected.

No violations were found.

Torched

10660 SW Highway 200, Dunnellon

Routine inspection May 19.

Met standards.

No violations were found.

Custom Caterers

9300 NW 230 Street, Micanopy

Routine inspection May 16.

Met standards.

No violations were found.

Flippin Donuts

404 SE 145 St, Summerfield

Routine inspection May 20.

Met standards.

No violations were found.

Doctor Burger

7401 W Hwy 318, Reddick

Routine inspection May 18.

Met standards.

No violations were found.

Charlies Pinchos

809 N Magnolia Ave, Ocala

Routine inspection May 20.

Met standards; earlier problems corrected.

No violations were found.

Taco House Express

809 N Magnolia Ave, Ocala

Licensing inspection May 20.

Met standards.

No violations were found.

Fat Tiki Island Flair

3080 SE 89th St, Ocala

Routine inspection May 16.

Met standards.

No violations were found.

That One Jerk Spot

10660 SW State Road 200, Dunnellon

Licensing inspection May 19.

Met standards.

No violations were found.

Pop's Grab And Go

809 N Magnolia Ave, Ocala

Routine inspection May 19.

Met standards.

No violations were found.

Happy Belly Faire Foods Dba Diego Bird

3120 NE 25 Ave, Ocala

Routine inspection May 20.

Met standards.

No violations were found.

Diner On The Square

316 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala

Routine inspection May 16.

Met standards; earlier problems corrected.

No violations were found.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Marion County restaurant inspections for May 16-21: 12 were perfect