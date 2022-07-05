12 people arrested during Oklahoma ‘fugitive roundup’ operation

12 people have been arrested following a joint operation between the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and law enforcement agencies across the state.

Arrests range from parole violations, drug trafficking, and escaping from custody. One suspect had been on the run for a year, but turned himself over willingly.

“He turned himself in, went peacefully and surrendered,” ODOC Fugitive Apprehension Unit Agent Ray Gooldy said. “Some people don’t want to do that.”

However, one of the suspects did not surrender easily. He barricaded himself inside a Caddo County home and led police on a four-hour standoff. He was taken into custody without any injuries.

“Another day. Another dollar. Another bad guy in jail,” said Agent Gooldy.

