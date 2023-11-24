12 people displaced after house fire in Wheaton-Glenmont

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Firefighters said that the American Red Cross was helping 12 people after a fire on Thanksgiving night put them out of a home in Wheaton-Glenmont.

Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) said the fire started around 10 p.m. The house was in the 2800 block of Kingswell Dr. off Judson Road. The fire was in the sunroom and the main floor of the ranch-style house. Everyone who was inside the home when the fire started was out of it by the time crews arrived, and no one was hurt.

(Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

MCFRS said that firefighters would be out in the community with fire safety information and checking smoke alarms on Friday.

