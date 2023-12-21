12 people taken to hospitals after city bus, sanitation truck collide in New York City

A dozen people were taken to hospitals after a pair of city vehicles − a bus and a sanitation truck − crashed in New York City on Wednesday night.

The collision took place about 9:30 p.m. in the Bronx's Longwood neighborhood, a New York Police Department spokesperson told USA TODAY Thursday.

When first responders arrived at the scene, the spokesperson said, officers found the MTA bus and sanitation truck involved a collision.

12 people taken to hospitals

It was not immediately known how many people were on the bus or inside the truck, but police said paramedics transported 12 people to local hospitals.

The victims were all transported in stable condition, police said.

As of Thursday no fatalities had been reported by authorities.

Cause of bus crash still under investigation

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

As of Thursday, no arrest had been made in the crash and the wreck remained under investigation.

