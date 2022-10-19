These 12 people were indicted in Clark County
Oct. 18—Twelve people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:
Bobby R. Manning, 51, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Marcus A. Adkins, 22, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Michael Goffmet, 46, of New Carlisle: two counts of domestic violence.
David A. Roberts, 47: abduction.
Richard A. Beverly, 35, of Springfield: assault.
Tayshawn M. Heatly, 22, of Springfield: abduction, felonious assault, domestic violence, disrupting public service.
Brian R. Sallot, 47, of Springfield: aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Elijah A. Cuffie, 20: discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon.
Jessica Payne, 29, of Springfield: endangering children.
Shaun E. Fleming, 31, of Springfield: failure to stop after an accident.
Vincent E. Henry, 40, of Springfield: felonious assault.
Samuel Foster, 20, of Springfield: forgery, receiving stolen property.