These 12 people were indicted in Clark County

Associated Press

The mother of a teenager who is accused of killing four students at a Michigan school told her boss earlier that day that “she felt as if she was failing" the boy, according to testimony Tuesday. Prosecutors summoned Andrew Smith, the chief operating officer of a real estate company, to talk about Jennifer Crumbley before and after four students were killed at Oxford High School on Nov. 30. The judge must decide whether there's enough evidence to send James and Jennifer Crumbley to trial on involuntary manslaughter charges. They are accused of making a gun accessible to their son, Ethan Crumbley, and failing to intervene when he showed signs of mental distress.