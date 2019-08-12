12 photos show thousands of protesters flooding into Hong Kong's airport, leading to hundreds of canceled flights

Vincent Thian/AP





Thousands of protesters demonstrated at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday, leading to the canceling of all flights.

Protests have been held nearly every day for the past two months, over China's tightening grip on the island.

For the fourth day in a row, protesters congregated at Hong Kong International Airport to demonstrate over Chinese rule.

With thousands of protestors taking over the arrival and departure halls, the world's eighth busiest airport was eventually forced to cancel all flights.

Thousands of protesters descended on Hong Kong's airport on Monday to protest what they see as a tightening grip by the Chinese government.

The demonstration resulted in all flights being canceled. Officials hope to have the world's eighth busiest airport up and running by Tuesday morning.

Protesters and police have been clashing in Hong Kong almost every day for more than nine weeks.

The protests were sparked more than two months ago over a controversial bill that proposes extraditing prisoners to mainland China.