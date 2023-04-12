12 Plants That Will Keep Weeds Out of Your Garden Once and for All

PureWow

“I have negative rizz,” one of my friends declared over pancakes Saturday morning. We were at brunch recapping the night before when he threw out the term as casually as he was applying syrup to his silver dollars. “You have negative what?” I asked. He proceeded to retell a saga about the night before, describing his attempts to pick up a cute girl at a bar—only to be met with rejection. “So, I guess rizz means ‘having game,’” he summarized. “And I have zero of it.” Since then, I’ve seen the ter