12 Police Officers Have Been Shot During the George Floyd Protests—Here Are Their Names

At least twelve police officers have been shot in the line of duty as riots and protests raged throughout the country following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd was a black man who died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, video of the incident showed. Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, has been fired and arrested on second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

News of Floyd’s death has prompted many to peacefully protest police brutality and violence, but spurred others to commit acts of looting, rioting and violence against police officers themselves.

A number of these police officers have been killed in the line of duty, including retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn, Santa Cruz County Deputy Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, and contract security officer Dave Patrick Underwood.

Others, like Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Shay Mikalonis, may be forced to reckon with injuries received during the riots for the rest of their lives.

David Dorn

Retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn died June 2 while attempting to protect a local pawnshop belonging to an old friend of his, Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry, from suspected looters.

Dorn died around 2:30 a.m. in the middle of a street after he was shot in the torso, according to a police incident report, and his killing was caught on a Facebook live video. He had served 38 years in the St. Louis Police Department before he retired.

David Patrick Underwood

Fifty-three-year-old Dave Patrick Underwood died from gunshot wounds after he was shot by an unidentified subject in a vehicle on May 29 in Oakland, California. The FBI has not yet determined a motive for the shooting and is still investigating the matter.

Underwood and another officer, who was injured, were working as contract security officers for the Department of Homeland Security Federal Protective Service (FPS) when they were shot, according to an FBI press release. Oakland police have said that the shooting was most likely an incident targeting uniformed officers, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Damon Gutzwiller

Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller was killed Saturday when he and other deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle and were allegeldy ambushed by a suspect using explosive devices and an assault rifle. The suspect shot Gutzwiller, who was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a statement from the Santa Cruz Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

“Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller served the community of Santa Cruz County since 2006 when he was hired by the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office,” the association said in a statement. “During that time he served as a patrol deputy and detective. When he was promoted to Sergeant he performed as the leader that this community needed and deserved.”

“Damon was a beautiful person who cared most about his family,” the statement said. “He leaves behind a wife who is 3 weeks away from delivering their second child, and the love of his life Carter, their 2 year old son.”

Shay Mikalonis

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Shay Mikalonis was shot in the head while he attempted to disperse protestors last week. His family said Tuesday that 29-year-old Mikalonis will probably remain on a ventilator for the remainder of his life, but that he is awake and “appears to recognize his family.”

“Shay is on a ventilator and will be for the foreseeable future or perhaps the rest of his life,” the family statement said, according to Fox News.

Early reports said that Mikalonis was killed in Las Vegas after being shot in the head, but police later confirmed he was alive and on life support.

Four Unnamed St. Louis Police Officers

Four unnamed St. Louis police officers were shot in the line of duty on June 2, St. Louis MPD Public Information Officer Evita Caldwell told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All four are expected to recover: Victim #1, a 52-year-old white male with 30 years of service, Victim #2, a 34-year-old white male with 12 years of service, Victim #3, a 36-year-old white male with 3 years of service, and Victim #4, a 28-year-old asian male with 1-year of service.