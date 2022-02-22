12 Popular Brand Names You Can Find at Dollar Stores

In an age of soaring inflation and ongoing supply chain drama, consumers are under extra pressure to find the cheapest prices on their purchases. In many cases, generic will do just fine, but we all have those certain name brands we prefer whether it’s a beverage or a cleaning product. In situations where a well-known brand is at the top of our shopping list, heading to a local dollar store may not be our best bet.

But not so fast. Dollar stores have come a long way in their offerings, and it’s not unusual to find many famous brands in their aisles. Often these recognizable products are cheaper at dollar stores than they are at big-box retailers. This is usually — at least in part — because of how dollar stores package their products.

“It mainly comes down to the size of the packaging,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com. “In many cases, you’ll find brand-name items at dollar stores for cheaper than elsewhere simply because they’re selling smaller amounts of it. However, this can also end up being more expensive compared to the larger packages that may cost less per ounce or pound, so it’s worth doing some math and checking things out before you settle on where to buy.”

GOBankingRates identified some of the most famous brands that you can find at dollar stores (namely Dollar Tree, which tends to have the best prices) and considered whether they’re worth buying there or at another retailer such as Walmart.

Rubbermaid

“You can get a 2-pack of Take Alongs in select sizes at Dollar Tree for $1.25, but you’ll pay more for those at Dollar General,” Ramhold said. “At Walmart, you may find the same sets for slightly cheaper, so it may be your best bet for things like this.”

Ferrero Rocher, Godiva and Ghirardelli

“Finding more upscale chocolates at dollar stores may surprise some, but the truth is [dollar stores] can be a good place to pick up a little treat,” Ramhold said. “These are generally smaller packages than what you’ll find at big-box stores, but they’re also often cheaper at dollar stores.”

Colgate

You’ll find different sizes available depending on which dollar store you shop at, but either way you’ll likely save on Colgate toothpaste by buying it at a dollar store. “Typically dollar stores will charge around 22 to 25 cents per ounce, whereas big-box stores may charge more than twice that,” Ramhold said.

Dial

“The bar soaps are especially easy to find at dollar stores, and work out to be decently cheap, from 63 cents to 75 cents per bar,” Ramhold said. “While you can find better savings at big-box stores sometimes (with prices being around 50 cents per bar in some cases) you usually have to buy a bigger quantity in order to get that better price.”

Dawn

“If you need a small amount of Dawn dish soap, dollar stores may be a good option, as you can buy 7 fluid ounce bottles for $1.25 [at Dollar Tree],” Ramhold said. “However, you may find similar or cheaper prices at big-box stores but again, you’ll have to purchase larger quantities to get those prices.”

Gain

“Dollar stores may have a limited selection of Gain laundry products, but even worse is you’ll likely pay more per ounce than if you were to shop at a big-box store,” Ramhold said. “For instance, you may be limited to a 10 ounce bottle of liquid detergent at dollar stores for around $1.25, which comes out to be about 13 cents per ounce; at big-box stores, you may be able to buy larger packages that equate to about 9 cents per ounce.”

Clorox

Another big-name cleaning staple that you can find at dollar stores is Clorox. Over at Dollar Tree, an 11-ounce bottle of Clorox concentrated bleach is just $1.25. But there’s a catch: To order at this price online you have to buy in bulk, starting at 28 bottles. Walmart doesn’t have this size option — only bigger varieties are available — but its 121-ounce bottle of Clorox costs $4.42. That ends up being cheaper than the Dollar Tree’s offering and you don’t have to buy a billion bottles to make it worthwhile.

Cheez-It

At Dollar Tree, a 36-pack of 3-ounce bags of Cheez-It Grab N Go Hot & Spicy Crackers goes for $45 — or $1.25 each. Since this is a snack that people tend to stock up on, it’s not unreasonable to purchase it in bulk. At Walmart, a 12.4-ounce box version of the same product costs $16.30. The Dollar Tree deal is a better buy — especially if you plan to dole out this snack in 3-ounce baggies.

Peeps

Easter is coming and if it’s like it has been in years past, the demand for Peeps will be mighty. Various packages of these squishy yellow candies are super cheap (starting at $1.25) at Dollar Tree, but you have to buy them in bulk in order to get that good price. Unless you want 24 packs of the famous yellow chickies, you’d best head to Walmart and scoop up a 3-pack case of Peeps (includes 30 candies) for $10.56.

Bubly

Are you a fan of trendy flavored sparkling water? Then you’ve probably come across Bubly, an offshoot of Pepsi. You can get a single can (12 ounces) of lime-flavored Bubly at Dollar General, in-store only, with pricing depending on your location. It’s nice to know that soda snobs can get their fizz on at Dollar General, but they’ll find much more variety (and clearer pricing) at Target.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Popular Brand Names You Can Find at Dollar Stores