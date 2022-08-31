11 best patio heaters you can buy on Amazon right now

If you’re in the market to extend the life of your outdoor entertaining space, consider investing in a patio heater for your home.

Patio season doesn’t have to end just because the warm weather does. With a patio heater, you can enjoy warmth on breezy summer nights and cool fall evenings right in your own backyard.

Patio heaters come in all shapes and sizes. Before buying one, consider the size constraints of your outdoor space and the power source you plan to use. Propane patio heaters are the most popular option, and you don’t need to be wary—it’s no more dangerous than using propane gas in a grill.

You can also go for an electric patio heater if you’re looking to avoid propane. However, electric patio heaters are high voltage so make sure your outdoor outlet meets the requirements for this type of setup.

Here are 11 best patio heaters available on Amazon right now.

1. Amazon Basics Commercial Patio Heater

This patio heater has a sleek design and comes in a variety of colors so that you can match it to the rest of your patio furniture.

The most popular heater available on Amazon is the Amazon Basics, with 4.5 stars and 5,500 reviewers who rave about its easy assembly and ability to work even in the coldest weather.

The Amazon patio heater includes clear directions on how to use it, as well as a built-in chain to keep the propane tank locked in. It offers 46,000 BTUs covering a 9-foot radius.

2. Sunjoy Avanti Heater

The 4.6-star-rated Sunjoy Avanti heater is another great propane heater that will keep your whole patio warm on cold evenings.

The 4.6-star-rated Sunjoy Avanti outdoor patio heater is another great propane heater that will keep your whole patio warm on cold evenings. It comes in four neutral tones and has a vertical design so it won’t leave your patio feeling cramped.

Nearly 500 reviewers appreciate this heater for its great quality and affordable price. It offers straightforward assembly and a set of wheels so that you can tote it around wherever you need.

3. East Oak Patio Heater

East Oak’s Patio Heater offers everything you can possibly need in an outdoor patio heater.

East Oak’s patio heater offers everything you can possibly need in an outdoor patio heater. With a 4.7-star average rating, this popular model is durable and versatile. It features a double layer of stainless steel mesh on the flame cover for extra durability. For added precautions, this heater has a triple safety model for tipping.

If this heater tips over 45 degrees, the flame will extinguish and the gas will automatically turn off to avoid a propane gas leak. Reviewers note that this heater really keeps you warm so you won’t even need a blanket as the temperatures drop.

4. Pamapic Patio Heater

The glass tube at the center of this patio heater creates a stunning fiery display.

For a little added flair, this pyramid heater features a glass tube that creates a stunning fire display. The metal grates surrounding the tube provide an added level of safety. To get it started, there’s an easy-to-use pulse ignition.

Included with the heater is a black cover that repels water to protect against the elements. Reviewers have given this model a 4.5-star average rating for its good looks and straightforward assembly.

5. Dr. Infrared Heater with Tripod

This heater is super versatile and can even be used indoors if you want to heat a garage or covered patio.

If you’re looking for an electric heater, the popular Dr. Infrared heater can be mounted on the wall, but it also includes a tripod so that you can move it around wherever you may want some extra warmth.

Providing infrared heat, this model is versatile and can even be used indoors if you want to heat a garage or covered patio. It includes a remote so that you can easily turn it on and off without leaving your seat. This heater is especially great if you’re looking to provide direct heat in specific areas since it does not have a circular radius.

Reviewers have given this heater a 4.3-star rating and like it for its heating power in small spaces—up to 400 square feet. For larger spaces, reviewers recommend getting two.

6. Mr. Heater Double Tank Top Heater

This Mr. Heater Double Tank Top heater has two top tanks to spread some extra warmth.

The most compact option for a patio heater is one that sits right on top of your propane tank. The Mr. Heater Double Tank Top heater has two top tanks to spread some extra warmth. This option is a great portable heater to bring camping or to position by your outdoor couch.

With an average rating of 4.6 stars and over 1,500 reviews, reviewers like this product because it takes less than 10 minutes to assemble and can radiate heat on the coldest of days. The two cylinders can rotate so you can direct heat in different directions.

7. Hiland Pyramid Heater

If you’re looking for a heater that’s also a showstopper, this heater functions not just as a heater, but as a centerpiece for your patio, too.

If you’re looking for a heater that’s also a showstopper, this heater functions not just as a heater, but as a centerpiece for your patio, too. Over 2,000 reviewers have given this heater a 4.4-star rating for its beautiful display and easy assembly.

The way the heat is centralized in its glass tube does limit some of the heat that radiates off the heater, so you’ll want to keep it closer to your seating area than you would other heaters.

8. Mr. Heater F242540

Similar to larger heaters that have tall stands, this heater gives off great radiant heat

For those interested in a heater that will sit on top of a propane tank, this Mr. Heater is a top-rated choice. Similar to larger heaters that have tall stands, this heater gives off great radiant heat and ranges from 30,000 BTUs to 45,000 BTUs, meaning it can heat large spaces.

This patio heater has an exceptional rating with 4.7 stars from 2,700 reviewers, with many saying this can heat up entire workshops in freezing temperatures.

9. Hiland Portable Heater

This 4.1-star-rated Hiland portable heater is meant to sit on a table to keep you and your company warm.

If you want to stay warm around the dinner table, then go for a table-top heater. This 4.1-star-rated Hiland portable heater is meant to sit on a table to keep you and your company warm.

At 38 inches tall, it’s easy to transport and move around your entertaining space. It requires a one pound propane tank and has 11,000 BTUs, so you’ll need to stay within a few feet of the heater to get maximum warmth. However, it remains a great option for those with limited outdoor space.

10. Hiland Propane Patio Heater with Wheels

A feature we love on this heater is the included table where you can set down your drink while gathered under the heat.

The Hiland Propane heater will be able to warm your entire patio with 48,000 BTUs across a 9-foot radius. A feature we love on this heater is the included table where you can set down your drink while gathered under the heat. You’ll be loving this to keep your hot cocoa warm when the cold weather rolls around.

Over 700 reviewers note that it’s easy to assemble and the wheels attached to the heater make it easy to move around your patio space to wherever you need the heat.

11. Briza Infrared Patio Heater

If you want the flexibility that an electric heater can offer, the Briza Infrared heater may be just what you’re looking for. It comes with a stand so you can easily move it to different locations, and can also be mounted on the wall if you want to keep it positioned over your space.

With a 4.3-star rating and over 1,400 reviews, reviewers like this unit for its durability year over year and its effectiveness at keeping a patio space well heated.

