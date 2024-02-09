12 pounds of marijuana, 20.5 grams of mushrooms found during Coeur d'Alene traffic stop

Feb. 8—A deputy found about 12 pounds of marijuana and 20.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms during a traffic stop Thursday on Interstate 90 in Coeur d'Alene.

A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office deputy made the stop in the area of I-90 and Northwest Boulevard early Thursday morning, according to a sheriff's office news release.

The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old Mackenzie Ivers, of Willits, California, had a nonextraditable warrant out of Illinois, deputies said.

The deputy located the drugs inside the vehicle.

Ivers was arrested on suspicion of trafficking marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.