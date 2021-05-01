19 Products on Deep Discount in May

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

The month of May is usually a great time to shop and save on lots of necessities. Thanks to Memorial Day, we traditionally see numerous sales, especially on mattresses, grills, and appliances, and often there are tech devices such as smartwatches and Bluetooth speakers as well. It’s also a good month to score a deal on a new stroller, a bike helmet, insect repellent, and sunscreen for the summer months ahead.

Consumer Reports tracks the products we test for years, noting the prices at multiple retailers to determine when they usually fall the most. These are the items most heavily discounted in May.

Mattresses

May is a fantastic time to shop for a new mattress. With Memorial Day sales, you can typically find big discounts. Mattress companies hold sales all year long, but the discounts tend to be even better around holiday weekends like this.

They often start running their Memorial Day promotions early in the month and continue them into early June. Typically discounts will improve by 5 to 10 percent compared with regular sale prices, which can really add up especially for pricier models.

There’s a lot to consider when buying a new mattress, and your decision will depend largely on your body type and sleeping habits. Some mattresses use organic materials, some incorporate coils and memory foam, and some have special materials like cooling gels. And mattresses can range in price from a few hundred dollars to well over $1,000, so your budget will affect your choices as well.

You can find out more about mattress options by reading CR’s buying guide and reviewing our mattress ratings. A good mattress should last you eight to 10 years, so do the research and invest in one that will suit your sleeping style for years to come.

Check out the following deals on mattresses:

Bear Mattress (Queen)

The deal: $796 at Bear

CR’s test results: Bear Queen Foam Mattress

You can save 20 percent on a Bear mattress (originally $995) with the code GREEN20. And if you buy one, it comes with a set of pillows. The original mattress from Bear performs well in our tests and is a good choice for back and side sleepers who are petite or of average height—tall folks may want to look elsewhere. CR’s tests find that it tends to retain heat, so it may be best for those who sleep cooler.

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress (Queen)

The deal: $590.75 at Tuft & Needle

CR’s test results: Tuft & Needle Original Mattress

Starting on May 10, Tuft & Needle is offering 15 percent savings on all the brand’s mattresses, including the Original (which originally cost $695) as well as the Mint and the Hybrid. Everything else is 10 percent off, with its jersey sheets and some bed frames discounted 20 percent. Typically, other retailers like Amazon will offer the same sale price as the brand does, so you can choose where to buy. CR’s tests show that Tuft & Needle makes decent mattresses all-around. But the Original may be softer than advertised, so be sure to read up on each model before you buy.

We're tracking these and more of the best deals on mattresses all month long, so you can find the right bed at a great price.

Grills

May is the true start of the grilling season, so look for discounts on gas and charcoal grills. The earlier you shop, the better chance you have of saving. As Memorial Day approaches, demand increases and popular models tend to go out of stock or sell for full price.

Prices can range from as little as $100 to more than $3,000, depending on what you want. CR tests grills to fit every cooking style and budget, from portable models you can take camping to larger grills designed to feed an extended family. We produce ratings of more than 150 grills to suit first-time buyers and seasoned grill masters searching for a replacement or an upgrade.

There are three main types of grills to choose from, and each has pros and cons when it comes to cost, ease of use, cleanup, and, most important, how it cooks food. So you’ll want to review our grill buying guides if you’re not sure whether you’d be happiest with a charcoal grill, gas grill, or pellet grill.

Check out the following deals on grills:

Dyna-Glo Charcoal Grill

The deal: $206 at Lowe's; $223 to $225 at Home Depot, Walmart, and Wayfair

CR’s test results: Dyna-Glo DGN576DNC-D

If you’re a charcoal lover, this grill will be a step up from the rusty old kettle grill you’ve been using for too long. It costs $50 to $70 less than what it usually sells for ($280 to $350) at multiple retailers, and it performed well in CR’s tests for cooking evenness, convenience, and cleaning. And it has a built-in bottle opener, which is a fun perk.

Royal Gourmet Small Gas Grill

The deal: $306 at Amazon and Home Depot

CR's test results: Royal Gourmet MG3000 Charcoal Grill

The Royal Gourmet MG3000, originally $350, is a solid choice all-around. It offers strong performance in all of our crucial performance tests, including evenness performance. It has three burners, an electronic ignition, and two side shelves. It’s especially strong at indirect cooking and got high marks for quick preheating as well as for its range of temperatures. CR's testers were less impressed with its sturdiness and convenience, categories for which it rates only so-so.

Air Conditioners

Air conditioners often go on sale in May, well before the summer heat sets in. But demand starts to increase this time of year and sales may not last long. So if you find a model you like, especially at a discount, you ought to snatch it up quickly.

You can choose a window unit or a portable AC, and it may have features such as WiFi connectivity and a companion app. CR has tested and rated 50 models, so be sure to check out our buying guide and recommendations to find the right option for your home.

Check out the following deals on air conditioners:

Whynter Portable Air Conditioner

The deal: $570 at Amazon and Staples

CR's test results: Whynter ARC-14SH Air Conditioner

If your home office is too hot to concentrate on work but you don’t have a window suitable for a window unit, we may have the answer. This model is one of the best portable AC units you can get, and it’s at a great discount right now. We especially like that it’s quieter than most other portable units we’ve tested. (It’s still on the noisy side, but that’s the price to pay for a cool, comfortable place to work.)

Blood Pressure Monitors

High blood pressure, also called hypertension, doesn't have any obvious symptoms, but it can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, kidney disease, and a number of other serious health problems. And though your doctor checks your blood pressure at every checkup, a single reading may not be giving you the full picture.

If you want to keep a closer eye on your blood pressure, you can get an at-home blood pressure monitor. Consumer Reports has tested 28 different models, comparing their readouts with those of a mercury sphygmomanometer (the device considered the gold standard of BP testing) as well as testing ease of use, comfort, and convenience.

Most models usually cost between $40 and $100, and they often fall in price this time of year. You can choose between upper-arm and wrist monitors, both of which can have a number of different features, though keep in mind that our tests have found that upper-arm monitors tend to be more accurate than wrist models. Our in-depth blood pressure monitor buying guide is a great place to start your research.

Smartwatches

May is often a good time to start shopping around for smartwatches, according to our data. Look for sales that are likely to crop up at many online retailers, and you can finally take the plunge on some high-tech jewelry without overspending.

You’ll want to make sure the smartwatch you choose is going to fit your lifestyle. First and foremost, it should be compatible with your smartphone. But do you want one that has its own network connectivity? How about a heart-rate monitor? Or the ability to pay for purchases? You should also take into account things like size, battery life, and replacement bands.

Read CR’s buying guide to learn more, then check out our ratings to find the best smartwatch for you.

Check out the following deals on smartwatches:

Apple Watch Series 6

The deal: $299 at Best Buy

CR’s test results: Apple Watch Series 6 (40-mm) Aluminum Case GPS

All things considered, the Apple Watch Series 6, which first hit the market in fall 2020 for $400, is slightly better than the Series 5 model released a year prior.

The new watch comes equipped with a blood oxygen sensor. It’s optimized for the sleep-tracking feature Apple introduced in a recent WatchOS software update. And when it comes to the basics—heart-rate tracking and step counting—the model proved to be just a bit more accurate than the Series 5. Plus, Apple products don’t go on sale often, so Best Buy’s price is impressive. (Other retailers are selling the same watch for $350 or more.)

Fitbit Versa 3

The deal: $179 to $180 at Amazon, Best Buy, Fitbit, Macy's, and Walmart

CR's test results: Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch

The Versa 3 is a solid performer when it comes to counting steps and tracking heart rate. It has a built-in GPS (unlike earlier Versa models), faster charging capabilities, and a speaker, allowing you to take calls via a Bluetooth connection to your smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Active2

The deal: $180 at Amazon, B&H Photo, Best Buy, Microsoft, P.C. Richard & Son, Samsung, and Walmart

CR's test results: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 (40-mm) Smartwatch

This model, which has been on sale for a few weeks for $200, is now $20 less. It receives high scores for ease of use and readability, along with step counting and heart-rate tracking. It gives you access to all of Google’s watch apps. And it can track about 40 forms of exercise, seven of which trigger the watch’s automatic workout detection. If you’re purchasing directly from Samsung, you may be able to trade in a phone, tablet, or smartwatch to save an additional $150.

Blenders

In the market for a new blender? CR has found that many tend to drop in price or go on sale in May, which means you might be able to get a better blender while staying within your budget.

Blenders can cost anywhere from $30 to well over $500, and how much you should spend will depend on how often you plan to use it and what you want to do with it. Paying more generally means better results and more versatility. But there are exceptions, including high-priced models that cracked under the pressure of our tough tests and bargain blenders that exceeded expectations.

Before you start looking at what’s currently on sale, get a better idea of what you can expect to spend for what you want. Start your search for your ideal blender with CR’s buying guide and recommended models.

Check out the following deals on blenders:

Ninja Nutri Ninja Personal Blender

The deal: $50 at Walmart

CR's test results: Nutri Ninja Pro Personal Blender

This personal blender typically costs $60 but is $10 off at Walmart. It’s one of the best blenders for smoothies CR has tested, and it’s even better for puréeing. And the brand gets high scores in predicted reliability and owner satisfaction, according to a CR survey.

Leaf Blowers

Leaf blowers are useful in other seasons in addition to the fall. They will make quick work of corralling grass clippings, weeds, and debris on your property all year. So you may want to invest in one this month while you can score a good deal.

Consumer Reports has put more than 50 models, including gas-powered, battery-powered, and corded electric, through rigorous tests to help you find the model that suits your needs. CR’s buying guide will help you learn more so that you can shop with confidence.

Check out the following deals on leaf blowers:

Ego Battery-Powered Handheld Leaf Blower

The deal: $159 at Amazon and Lowe's

CR's test results: Ego LB5302

This battery-powered leaf blower earns high scores in CR's tests, and our survey found that CR members who own it are highly satisfied. It makes quick work of removing leaves, cut grass, and other debris. It's also easy to handle and quiet enough that you can use it without hearing protection.

Worx Corded Electric Leaf Blower

The deal: $53 at Amazon

CR's test results: Worx WG520 Leaf Blower

This lightweight 12-amp electric leaf blower excels at sweeping leaves in CR's tests, and it does a fine job at loosening embedded leaves and debris. It's corded, so you may need to attach it to an extension cord if you have a larger property, but you won't have to worry about refilling gas or recharging batteries to get the job done. There’s no vacuum function, but it's relatively quiet and affordable, making it an option worth considering.

Freezers

Stand-alone freezers tend to dip in price around May. Last year, thanks to the pandemic, freezers were high in demand and difficult to find in stock, let alone on sale. Now, inventory levels appear to be returning to normal, with most models CR has tested available at multiple retailers, so you may find a much wider range of availability and discounts this year.

Check out our buying guide and ratings to find the right freezer for your needs so that you’ll be ready to buy when it’s in stock.

Strollers

CR's data has found a lot of price reductions on strollers in May, so whether you’re getting ready to welcome a new little one or you just want an upgrade for your family walks, this is the time to start looking around. Strollers range in price from $100 to more than $1,000. Styling, lightweight materials, and added features can increase the price, but our tests have found that you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a good, safe model.

Buying a stroller requires some research first to ensure that you’re choosing a safe one that’s worth the price. CR’s buying guide can help you determine what you do and don’t want so that you can make a smart decision.

Chainsaws

Spring cleanup isn’t just an indoor affair. If you’re ready to tackle some tree work, look for sales on chainsaws in May. A top-rated model can help you clear out brush too thick for electric loppers, fell a tree that’s threatening a roof, slice off dangerous broken tree limbs, or cut a tree into logs for your fire pit this summer. Chainsaws come in a range of sizes, from small electric models (some with cords, some without) to hefty gas-powered models intended for heavier work. Prices often correlate with engine size for gas saws and voltage for electric saws, along with the length of the cutting bar, the arm of flat metal that guides the chain.

Finding the right model depends on how—and how often—you plan to use your chainsaw. Check out CR’s chainsaw buying guide and ratings to learn more about the various models.

Wireless and Bluetooth Speakers

A wireless speaker can add a groove to any backyard barbecue, and you may be able to score a deal on a new one this month. Decent Bluetooth speakers can range from $20 to $800. Some are waterproof, some have a longer-than-average Bluetooth range or extended battery life, and some may have smart features such as Amazon Alexa compatibility or companion apps. Of course, not all speakers sound the same, so if you fancy yourself an audiophile, be prepared to spend a bit more for quality playback.

CR’s buying guide and product ratings can help you determine the best options so that you can navigate Memorial Day sales and find the speaker you want for less.

Bike Helmets

Going for a bike ride is a great way to get some exercise and enjoy the spring weather. You and your family should be safe when you ride, so you’ll need trustworthy bike helmets, especially if it's been some time since you bought the ones you have.

A proper helmet can significantly reduce the risk of injury if you’re in a crash, and CR has tested 48 models for adults and children to help you find the best, safest options. It’s recommended that you replace your helmet at least every five years or immediately if you’re involved in a crash, even if you can’t see any damage to it. And May is often a good time to get one for less than usual.

We recommend reading our buying guide so that you know exactly what to look for when you start shopping. Then check out the ratings on bike helmets we’ve tested to find something reliable and safe that fits your needs.

Carpet Cleaners

If you have a lot of carpeting and a house full of kids and pets, buying a carpet cleaner is a good investment, and they’re often more affordable in May. Homeowners who clean their carpets only occasionally may typically hire a professional carpet cleaner. Though nothing beats the ease and results of a professional clean, that might not be an option right now. But some of the machines we tested come pretty close for less money.

You may also be able to rent a carpet cleaner, something worth looking into if you don’t plan to deep-clean more than a few times a year. Rental fees typically run about $20 to $30 per day, but these models tend to be heavy and harder to use, and they're not always in the best condition. Keep in mind that rentals might not be available in your area until social distancing requirements are relaxed.

Read CR’s buying guide to get a better idea of what’s out there and what will be best for your needs.

Insect Repellents and Sunscreens

May is when the days grow noticeably longer and bugs start to appear in droves. So you’ll be happy to learn that there are often sales on insect repellents and sunscreens this month. Even if you’re not going farther than your backyard, you’ll still want to have these on hand.

With so many brands and types to choose from, buying the right products can feel a little intimidating. Check out our buying guides for insect repellent and sunscreen to get a better idea of what to look for when you shop.

Wood Stains and Paints

If you’re finally tackling that home renovation project you’ve been talking about for ages, both wood stains and interior and exterior paints tend to dip in price around May. If you’re planning to refinish your deck, breathe new life into an old dresser, or give your walls a fresh coat of paint, you may be able to find your supplies for less this month.

CR has tested a number of wood stains and paints for things like durability, weathering, fading, and cracking, as well as the number of coats needed to cover dark colors. Read our buying guides for wood stains and paints to learn more about which products are worth buying and why.

Air Mattresses

Consumer Reports no longer tests air mattresses, but when we did, we kept an eye on pricing for every model we looked at. Our data showed that May (along with November) tended to be the best month to get a good price for one, and we expect you'll still be able to find deals on worthwhile mattresses.

One of the most important factors is deflection, or how much a mattress sags over time (if you've ever slept on an air mattress, odds are you know this all too well). You should also look at how to inflate the mattress. Some have air pumps built in, while others come with a motorized pump. There are even extremely budget-friendly options that can be blown up with a good pair of lungs.

Our air mattress buying guide lays out these and other factors to consider when shopping for an air mattress. Take a look at models CR has tested over the years, many of which are still on the market. And there are plenty of other options as well, so do your research before you buy.

Camcorders

As with air mattresses, we are not currently testing camcorders in our labs. Most phones can record video, and many new models offer 4K quality. Digital cameras tend to have their own video capabilities too, making video-only devices less and less popular.

However, this can be advantageous if you're interested in purchasing one, because lower demand can drive prices down. CR's historical data shows camcorders tend to be marked down in May, so start researching models you might want. There are full-sized camcorders and smaller action cams, both of which have a slew of features to choose from, such as resolution, storage capabilities, image stabilizers, autofocus, digital or optical zoom, and more. You can read more about what to look for in our camcorder buying guide.