12 Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Your Personal Finances

Many of us could use a little wake-up call now and then to help get us on track (or back on track) in regard to our finances. Some wake-up calls can come from friends or relatives, others can come from our reading. Some take the form of charts or graphs, while others can simply be wise words spoken by others.

Here's a look at a dozen powerful quotations that can have you rethinking some of your money moves or simply making some smart moves starting now.

An illustration of a blank white speech bubble is shown against a blue background. More

Image source: Getty Images.

No. 1: A dream doesn't become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work. -- Colin Powell

This is a good reminder that though we may have many dreams -- of buying a home (or a bigger, better home) or a new car or of retiring early -- they're not likely to come true any time soon unless we take action now. And achieving the really big dreams, such as that early retirement, can take a lot of perseverance -- saving aggressively, investing effectively, living below our means, and doing so year after year.

No. 2: A budget is telling your money where to go instead of wondering where it went. -- Dave Ramsey

Without a budget, people will just spend on various necessary expenses (the electric bill and mortgage payment) and various wants (such as a new TV and a trip to Greece) without any master plan. There often won't be much left over for necessities such as retirement savings, and in a worst-case scenario, they may even spend more than they have, going into debt. With a plan, a budget, you can ensure that all your financial needs are met and then only splurge with what's left over.

No. 3: The price of anything is the amount of life you exchange for it. -- Henry David Thoreau

A good way to help yourself spend less is to think of the costs of various things in terms of the hours you work for them. For example, if your earnings average about $25 per hour at your job and you're about to buy a $200 coat, ask yourself if it's really worth eight hours of your life -- a whole workday. If you're tempted by a $3,000 dining room set, does it seem worth 120 of your hours? That's probably 10 to 15 days' worth of work, representing two or three weeks out of the whole year. Putting the price of things in perspective can help you make better spending decisions.

No. 4: Every time you borrow money, you're robbing your future self. -- Nathan W. Morris

This is underappreciated -- that when you take out a loan or add to your credit card debt balance, you're harming your future financial security. After all, as long as you're carrying debt, you're paying interest on it, and all those interest payments could have gone toward retirement savings or college savings or other important financial goals. Imagine, for example, carrying $20,000 in credit card debt, as many people do, and being charged 20% interest on it, as many people are. That will have you paying around $4,000 annually just for interest. Imagine how much money you could amass if you socked away $4,000 annually for, say, 15 years, earning an average of 8% on it. (The answer is more than $115,000!)