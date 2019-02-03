12 Reasons to Buy Intuitive Surgical and Never Sell

Everything changes. That's definitely true in the stock market. For example, 50 years after the launch of the S&P 500 index, only 86 of the original members were still in it.

With such a low percentage of stocks managing to stay ranked in the top 500, you might think that it's hard to find stocks that you can buy and hold for the long term. And you'd be right.

But that doesn't mean such stocks don't exist. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) stands out as one stock that investors should be able to buy and never sell. Here are 12 reasons why.

Da Vinci robotic surgical system with a physician at the console. More

Image source: Getty Images.

1. A great razor-and-blades business model

You've no doubt heard about the benefits of the old razor-and-blades business model. With this model, a company sells one product (such as a razor) to generate one-time revenue, but sells another product (like blades) on a recurring basis after that to generate ongoing revenue.

Intuitive Surgical's "razor" is its da Vinci robot surgical system. Its "blades" are the instruments and accessories that must be replaced after surgical procedures are performed using the da Vinci system. Intuitive now makes 71% of its total revenue from recurring revenue. When a company can generate that kind of ongoing revenue without trying very hard, it's a keeper.

2. Impressive financial strength

Its razor-and-blades business model has translated to impressive financial strength for Intuitive Surgical. Over the last 10 years, the company's revenue and earnings have more than quadrupled. Intuitive isn't slowing down, either: It posted 17% year-over-year revenue growth and 14% year-over-year adjusted earnings-per-share growth in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Intuitive Surgical's strong revenue and earnings growth have also helped it generate consistent solid cash flow and build a cash stockpile totaling $4.8 billion, including cash, cash equivalents, and investments. This means that the company can continue to reinvest in its business -- a must for the kind of stock you can buy and never sell.

3. Sustained procedure volume growth

There's an important reason why Intuitive Surgical's financial performance has been so good: Customers are using its da Vinci systems to perform more surgical procedures. Intuitive recently reported that 2018 procedure growth was even higher than levels in 2017. This is great news for long-term investors who own the stock.

An obvious reason why is that procedure volume growth generates more recurring revenue for Intuitive. However, this growth also underscores a key advantage for the company. Customers who buy the da Vinci system are motivated to maximize their return on investment by performing more procedures with the system.

4. Significant medical need

Another driver for use of Intuitive Surgical's technology is the significant unmet medical need. For example, nearly 36% of rectal surgeries in the U.S. and more than 17% of complex ventral hernia surgeries have complications. The bottom quartile of surgeons, based on surgical skill, have three times more complications and twice the number of hospital readmissions than surgeons in the first quartile.

But for companies like Intuitive Surgical, problems represent opportunities. The need for better surgical outcomes means that Intuitive has plenty of room to grow for years to come.