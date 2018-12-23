12 Reasons to Be Thankful for Social Security

The average monthly Social Security retirement benefit was $1,420 recently, which amounts to about $17,000 per year. (For an idea of the maximum, consider higher earners, whose maximum benefit for those retiring at their full retirement age in 2019 is $2,861 monthly, or about $34,000 annually.) That may not seem like enough to support you in old age, which is why you need to save for retirement with your own money.

Still, Social Security is likely to be a major contributor to your future financial security, so it's worth spending a little time learning more about it. And while you're at it, it's worth counting your blessings as they relate to Social Security. Here, are 12 reasons to give thanks for Social Security.

1. Without Social Security, millions of people would be in poverty.

This is a biggie. Without Social Security income, 22 million Americans would be living in poverty, according to a report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. That says a lot, given how low the official poverty line is ($12,140 for individuals and $16,460 for a family of two).

Here's another eye-opening stat: "For the elderly, Social Security single-handedly slashes poverty by 75%," per a 2018 report from the National Bureau of Economic Research.

2. Social Security provides a big chunk of most retirees' income.

One third of the income of elderly Americans is made up of Social Security benefits.

According to the Social Security Administration, 21% of married elderly Social Security beneficiaries and 44% of unmarried ones get fully 90% or more of their income from the program, while 48% of married elderly Social Security beneficiaries and 69% of unmarried ones get 50% or more of their income from it.

3. It's really easy to qualify for Social Security benefits.

Not only is Social Security critical to many people, it's also relatively easy to qualify for retirement benefits. You qualify by paying into the program during all the years you're in the workforce.

You need to collect 40 credits, with a credit representing earnings of at least $1,360 (as of 2019) within a year, with up to four credits earnable per year. Thus, most people can qualify simply by working for a decade and by earning at least $1,360 per quarter (that amounts to $5,440 for the year) as of 2018. The amount in benefits you receive is based on the average of your 35 most profitable years.

4. Social Security lets you start collecting early.

If you don't know your "full" retirement age for Social Security, you should. It's the age at which you're eligible to start collecting your full benefits, and it used to be 65, but it has been increased for many of us. For those born in 1937 or earlier, it remains 65, for those born in 1960 or later, it's 67, and for those born between 1937 and 1960, it's somewhere in between.

Here's a nice thing, though: No matter what your full retirement age is, you can choose to start collecting your benefits as early as age 62 or as late as age 70. The most common age at which retirees start collecting their benefits is actually 62. Millions of Americans are taking advantage of the fact that Social Security helps you retire early.

5. Social Security lets you enlarge or shrink your benefits.