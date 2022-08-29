DEMING - A dozen Red Mountain Middle School students have been cited for vaping, according to the Luna County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office reports the 12 students, who range in age from 12 years old to 13 years old, were cited over two days last week.

LCSO Deputy Britney Valdez, a school resource office, has issued over 20 vaping citations since school started in July, the sheriff's office reported.

It is illegal in New Mexico for minors to posses a tobacco product, an e-cigarette or a nicotine liquid container for the minor's own use or for use by another minor. A minor can be fined up to $100 or be required to complete 48 hours of community service if the citation is upheld. Adults providing tobacco or nicotine products to minors can be charged with a misdemeanor.

“Law enforcement is working with Deming Public Schools to combat this problem with students vaping in the bathrooms and classrooms," said Sheriff Kelly Gannaway in a news release. "Our school resource officers have been researching alternative investigation techniques and some have already been presented to the schools. In the meantime, parents need to talk to their children about the health dangers kids face with vaping.”

Visit livevapefreenm.com to learn more about the hazards of vaping.

This article originally appeared on Deming Headlight: 12 Red Mountain Middle school students cited for vaping