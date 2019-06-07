20 Fresh and Fun Drinks to Make on the 4th of July

No backyard barbecue worth its weight in side dishes is complete without a dazzling array of thirst-quenching drinks. Instead of serving your guests the same light beer or wine coolers you drink at every summer get-together, opt for something that's more representative of the 4th of July. Whether you're interested in making patriotic-themed refreshments the same colors as the flag or want to pack tons of fruity flavor into a single drink, these 4th of July drinks are just the thing your friends and family need to cool off during a hot Independence Day pool party or cookout. For the guests who don't drink, opt for a delicious non-alcoholic fizzy drink or serve up fruit smoothies. And for the kids, pulse together the slushie of their dreams. These 4th of July drinks will impress your guests and disappear faster than you're able to serve them. And if you really want to show off your American pride, do it with creative (and delicious) red, white, and blue desserts.