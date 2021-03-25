These 12 Removable Wallpaper Designs Give Paint a Run for Its Money

Jessica Cherner
  • $25, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/HaokHome-93055-1-Wallpaper-Removable-Decorations/dp/B08RYZ45HG/ref" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $98, Crate & Barrel. <a href="https://www.crateandbarrel.com/tempaper-distressed-gold-leaf-pearl-removable-wallpaper/s548232" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $87, Decorator's Best. <a href="https://www.decoratorsbest.com/products/york-wallcoverings-botanical-psw1016rl-wallpaper" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $225, Mitchell Black. <a href="https://mitchellblack.com/products/moonlight-wallpaper-mural-joyfire?variant=18618079936609" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $40, Bed Bath & Beyond. <a href="https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/store/product/roommates-faux-grasscloth-peel-amp-stick-wallpaper/5561883" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $110, Rifle Paper Co. <a href="https://riflepaperco.com/hydrangea-navy-wallpaper-roll" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $50, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/776652908/avignon-chinoiserie-o-silver-lake-o-peel" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $815, Horchow. <a href="https://www.horchow.com/Tempaper-Ombre-Removable-Wallpaper-Mural/cprod148090018/p.prod" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $150, Jungalow. <a href="https://www.jungalow.com/collections/wallpaper-1/products/ganjalow-wallpaper-in-pink?variant=33234186764365" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $80, Chasing Paper. <a href="https://www.chasingpaper.com/wallpaper/spotted/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $72, Spoonflower. <a href="https://www.spoonflower.com/en/wallpaper/7315453-blush-king-protea-art-deco-midnight-by-helenpdesigns?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $42, Samantha Santana. <a href="https://samanthasantana.com/removablefabricpeelandstickwallpaper/vacay-dreaming-summer-sun" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
1 / 12

HaokHome Peel-and-Stick Orange Leaf Wallpaper

$25, Amazon. Get it now!

If your walls could use some TLC, skip the commitment and go for peel-and-stick wallpaper

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Recommended Stories

  • 'Die, H&M, die:' brand grapples with Chinese boycott and social media firestorm over Xinjiang 'forced labor' comments

    Major Chinese e-commerce platforms boycotted H&M after a social media firestorm over the brand's stand on Xinjiang human rights violations.

  • Boulder gunman asked police for his mother at shooting scene

    Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, suspect in the shooting, faces 10 counts of first-degree murder

  • Woman vanishes on way home from her birthday party

    ‘Her parents are devastated, our community is devastated. I don’t think any of us slept last night’

  • ‘How dare you’: Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert condemned over prayers for Boulder shooting victims despite push on gun rights

    ‘You care more about keeping the gun lobby on your donor list than you do about any gun victims’

  • Hospital executive who fast-tracked vaccines to Trump hotel staff quits

    Anosh Ahmed purchased $2.7m 43rd-floor condo in building late last year

  • Barista hid co-worker under bins and likely saved her life in Boulder shooting

    ‘I knew since she is my elder, as she is older than me, I must protect her,’ says Logan Smith

  • Biden press conference – live: President says he will run again as he jokes about missing Trump

    Follow the latest updates

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002

  • Zara Tindall gave birth to a baby boy - meet Queen Elizabeth's 10 great-grandchildren, half of whom are commoners

    Zara Tindall gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday named Lucas Philip. He is 22nd in line for the throne.

  • Ted Cruz selling bizarre self-portrait tank top as experts warn of spring break Covid risk

    The sight of thousands of young people descending on Florida’s beaches has raised concerns that new Covid-19 variants could travel around the country

  • Special Report: How Brazil's military failed at defending the Amazon

    Two years ago, the Amazon was aflame, ravaged by arsonists and loggers. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro went to war. [Jair Bolsonaro - Brazilian President] “I authorize an operation of an environmental effort of law and order, with personnel and equipment of the armed forces.” The effort - in August 2019 - launched an unprecedented and costly military deployment, mobilizing roughly 3,800 soldiers, 110 vehicles, and 12 aircraft.[Brazilian army colonel, Renaldo] "Land and air patrols will be intensified, awareness campaigns in the schools, and there will be troop reinforcement."Bolsonaro called it Operation Green Brazil. The mission: to save a jungle larger than Western Europe that scientists consider a crucial buffer against climate change. But after 19 fruitless months, the military has failed to safeguard the Amazon. Government data shows deforestation last year surged to a 12-year high. Areas equal to seven times the size of London were destroyed. Here’s a look at what went wrong. According to environmental agents who accompanied military chieftains during the deployment the failure was all but inevitable. Their reports portray a military both ill-prepared and reluctant with neither the tools, mentality or structure to target and pursue those responsible for the destruction. Its primary objective - national defence - shares few similarities with the law-enforcement expertise and forestry know-how required deep in the jungle. They say the mobilization of soldiers slowed operations. Instead of rapid raids, outings with the military required big convoys of slow, heavy vehicles. Environmental agents say they’ve been flabbergasted by military decisions. Last year for example – troops set up field operations in the Mato Grosso State. But the most intense clearing at the time was 275 km northwest, agents told Reuters. By the time the troops moved closer, areas nearly twice the size of Washington, D.C. had been cleared, according to satellite data. Officers also nixed many of the ideas and tactics usually employed to stop deforestation like the destruction of logging equipment. Officers were also accused of ignoring intelligence from Ibama - the civilian environmental-protection agency the deployment had bigfooted, despite its history of success stemming deforestation. Brazil’s government has now announced that efforts to protect the rainforest will soon revert back to Ibama.Brazil’s Defense Ministry, however, has called the mission a success. Destruction in recent months has been slightly lower than a year earlier, although still near historic highs. For the far-right president and former army captain, military deployment was always part of the Bolsonaro toolkit. [Jair Bolsonaro - Brazilian President] “From my military training and in my career as a public servant, I have a deep love and respect for the Amazon.” What’s more, many of Brazil’s military, as well as Bolsonaro himself, have called for developing the Amazon - touting the rainforest’s potential as a driver of economic growth. Upon his inauguration in January 2019, Bolsonaro stacked his cabinet with military men and dusted off old dictatorship-era projects to cultivate its natural resources. Bolsonaro’s desire to pursue projects emboldened many. By May, loggers and arsonists took to the forest - and by July, deforestation had soared to levels not seen in well over a decade, prompting international outrage and criticism from foreign leaders. [Emmanuel Macron, French President] “I have a lot of respect and friendship for the Brazilian people. I hope very much that they soon have a president who behaves like one.” The president was defiant. On the same day that he launched Operation Green Brazil he tweeted: “The fire that burns most is our sovereignty,” warning foreigners to butt out of Brazil’s business.

  • Georgia Republicans go to bat for electric vehicles

    Public perception is that Democrats are typically more bullish on electric cars and green energy than their Republican counterparts, but "there's nothing partisan about the jobs of the future," Pat Wilson, the GOP commissioner of Georgia's Department of Economic Development, told HuffPost. That's why Republicans are fighting to keep alive plans for an electric vehicle battery plant in Georgia that is set to employ 2,600 workers, HuffPost reports. The plant is in danger because the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in favor of the South Korean battery maker LG Chem, which accused its rival SK Innovation of intellectual property theft. The ruling means SK Innovation will be banned from importing what it needs to run the Georgia factory and, subsequently, the company has hired consultants to draft a plan to shut down the plant, which HuffPost notes is "one of the largest economic development projects" in Georgia's history. Several Georgia GOP officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp (R), want President Biden to take action. Earlier this month, Kemp sent Biden a letter asking him to "exercise the authority granted to you under law to disapprove the ITC ruling on grounds that it is contrary to public interest and will seriously jeopardize your administration's environmental and economic goals." Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) said he hopes Biden "has staff engaged in trying to broker a deal here." Georgia's Democrats, meanwhile, have mostly been silent. None of the six Democrats in the U.S. House responded to HuffPost's requests for comment. Neither did Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) or anyone from the Georgia Democratic Party. Stacey Abrams reportedly declined an interview request. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) also declined an interview, although he did raise the issue at a Senate confirmation hearing earlier this month. Biden has 19 days left to veto the ruling, and the White House says they are reviewing the decision. Read more at HuffPost. More stories from theweek.comIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersA pro-Trump evangelical advised getting the COVID-19 vaccine. His fans revolted.

  • Baker announces statewide homebound vaccination program

    Massachusetts will launch a program next week to bring vaccines directly to its roughly 25,000 homebound residents, offering doses either through local boards of health or a statewide service.

  • A city in France says it can predict COVID-19 surges by analyzing poop in its sewers

    With this information, the Marseille fire brigade can spring into action quickly and contain cases before an outbreak starts.

  • Ahmad Alissa: Boulder shootings suspect Ahmad Alissa making first court appearance

    The suspected shooter has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder

  • Panthers haven’t added at safety after cutting Tre Boston. What’s the state of roster?

    The Panthers secondary is full of players entering their second season, from undrafted players to a second-round pick.

  • Myanmar military frees hundreds of detained protesters, child victim buried

    Several buses full of prisoners drove out of Yangon's Insein Prison in the morning, lawyers and other witnesses said. A spokesman for the military did not answer calls. "All the released are the ones arrested due to the protests, as well as night arrests or those who were out to buy something," said a member of a legal advisory group who said he saw about 15 buses leaving.

  • Rachel Levine makes history as she becomes first trans person confirmed by Senate for key post

    Dr Levine’s confirmation as assistant secretary is being hailed by LGBTQ rights groups

  • Boulder shooting: Everything we know so far about the Colorado supermarket attack

    Colorado supermarket shooting mayhem explained

  • A budding USWNT star explained women's uphill battle for equality in sports with a brilliantly simple metaphor

    A Harvard graduate and a member of the university's "Board of Overseers," Midge Purce has proven to be as skilled an orator as she is a soccer player.