12 Republicans voted against giving medals to Capitol police officers, 2 of whom died after the insurrection

Lauren Frias
·3 min read
marjorie taylor greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on February 5, 2021. Susan Walsh/AP

  • The House voted to give Capitol Police and MPD officers medals following the January 6 riots.

  • The vote passed 413 to 12. All 12 lawmakers who voted against the legislation were Republicans.

  • They said they disagreed with the legislation characterizing the Capitol siege as an "insurrection."

The House passed a bill Wednesday to honor the Capitol Police officers who protected the building during January 6 riots with Congressional Gold Medals. The vote passed 413 to 12.

The bipartisan legislation authorized the creation of three medals to officers of the Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department, who helped in defending the US Capitol from pro-Trump rioters who stormed the building.

Last month, Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for his actions in diverting a crowd of rioters away from the Senate chamber on January 6. The legislation mentions Goodman as well as late officer Brian Sicknick, who died from his injuries sustained during the siege, and two officers who died by suicide after the insurrection.

Some Republicans took issue with the legislation's language, particularly in that it referred to the events that transpired on January 6 as an "insurrection." All of the 12 nay votes to the legislation came from Republican lawmakers.

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida described the bill as "offensive" because of its inclusion of "these editorial comments about the Jan. 6 sequence of events." Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky said he disagreed with categorizing the riots as an "insurrection," expressing concern that the label could be used by prosecutors.

Here are the 12 Republicans who voted against the legislation:

Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas

louie gohmert
Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia

Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona

andy biggs
Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky

thomas massie
Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland

rep. andy harris
Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas

lance gooden
Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas. House Television via AP

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida

Matt Gaetz
Rep. Matt Gaetz. Getty

Rep. Michael Cloud of Texas

michael cloud
Ranking Member Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas. Andrew Harnik/AP

Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia

andrew clyde andy harris andy biggs
From left, Reps. Andy Harris, R-Md., Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., and Andy Biggs, R-Ariz. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Bob Good of Virginia

Bob Good
Congressman-elect Bob Good (R-Virginia). John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Rep. Greg Steube of Florida

greg steube
Congressman Greg Steube, (R-FL). Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS

Rep. John Rose of Tennessee

john rose
Rep. John Rose (R-TN). Joshua Roberts/Reuters

