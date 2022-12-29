Here are 12 rules of investing to remember when Christmas is over

York Minster's first Christmas Tree Festival opens in the cathedral's grounds - Charlotte Graham

As we make our way through the 12 days of Christmas, it seems an appropriate time to remind ourselves of some of the key principles of investing – divided conveniently into a dozen chunks.

Here, then, are Questor’s 12 rules of Christmas investing.

1. There is no investing strategy on earth that is guaranteed never to suffer a fall in value. Not even the best “wealth preservation” funds, hedge funds or billionaire investors can manage it.

The nearest thing would be to hold gilts or other solid government bonds to redemption.

2. It’s never wrong to take a profit, especially when something has gone up further or faster than you could reasonably have expected.

3. Bear the economic background in mind. When interest rates and inflation started to rise, it was the prompt to sell bonds and “bond proxies” – they had been priced for a set of circumstances that had ceased to exist.

4. The number of truly talented fund managers is small (one of their number recently put it to Questor at 1pc of the total). All talk a good game; the key to deciding if they deserve to manage your money is to see if they actually run their funds in line with their stated strategy.

5. Pay attention to debt. In hard economic times, it is the companies that have low borrowings or even none that start in a strong position. The combination of recession and falling sales is frequently fatal for heavily indebted companies. The same can apply to funds that borrow, so scrutinise the debts of Reits and infrastructure funds.

6. Diversification isn’t just about having a certain number of investments. Aim to hold a variety of asset types (shares, bonds, property etc) from a variety of regions of the world, denominated in a variety of currencies and stocks that operate in different sectors and respond differently to economic trends.

For fund managers, aim to diversify investment styles. One said to Questor this year: “You can have a good manager in the right style for the circumstances, a good manager in the wrong style, a bad manager in the right style or a bad manager in the wrong style for the times. Whatever you do, avoid the last category.”

7. If you can find a stock that has a repeatable business model, makes reliably high returns on capital that it can reinvest at similarly high rates of return and is trading at a reasonable valuation relative to its growth rate, it’s one to buy and hold: you get the magic of compounding without the risk that a fall in valuation will cancel out the benefit.

Such opportunities are incredibly rare but less so when gloom dominates, as it does now.

8. “If it looks too good to be true ...” is a good place to start but occasionally a niche fund will manage to break the rule, especially if the managers have accumulated huge knowledge of their sector. Such funds can be found in specialist parts of the property and debt markets, for example.

9. Managers, whether of funds or businesses, who pay themselves too handsomely for your liking can be a sign that something is not quite right.

10. Investing in individual stocks and investing in funds are equally valid strategies but be prepared to work harder if you choose the former. If you want to put in minimal effort, go for a global tracker fund.

11. The first advice Questor remembers being given by a professional investor was: “Look at what other people are buying and do the opposite.” Even long-running bull markets do end eventually, as we have seen this year with bonds and growth stocks. But you will need a lot of patience.

12. Even the best investment strategy is affected by luck – good or bad. The longer you stick to a well thought out strategy, however, the less luck you need. This column still wishes you plenty of it for the coming year.

