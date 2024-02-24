12 Russian attack drones and 2 Kh-59 missiles downed over 3 oblasts

The Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South have reported shooting down 12 Russian attack drones and two Kh-59 missiles in their operational area.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram; Ukrainian Air Force

Quote: "Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs, sent from the Black Sea, performed complicated manoeuvres over coastal settlements and inland, towards the central oblasts.

Air defence units in our operational area shot down 12 kamikaze drones: two over Mykolaiv Oblast, and five over Kirovohrad and Odesa oblasts.

Along with the drones, the enemy also launched Kh-59 missiles from a tactical aircraft from the Sea of Azov. Two missiles were destroyed by air defence forces in Kirovohrad Oblast.

The fate of the aircraft is being investigated."

Details: The military also reported that one of the downed drones fell into a residential area of Odesa, causing destruction and fire in a typical Odesa courtyard.

"Although the fire was quickly extinguished, one of the apartments was completely destroyed. Its owner was killed, and rescue workers managed to recover his wife from under the rubble, who was taken to hospital in a serious condition," they added.

In addition, two other residents of the neighbouring apartment were taken to hospital with burns and other injuries.

Updated: Ukraine’s Air Force clarified in the morning that the Russians used two Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launched from Rostov Oblast), three Kh-59 air-launched missiles (launched from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast) and 12 Shahed attack UAVs (launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Chauda) to attack Ukraine on the night of 23-24 February.

This article has been updated since publication

