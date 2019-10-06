12 Scenic Drives to Take before the Leaves Fall

Crisp air, apple cider pit stops, and of course, brilliant foliage—there's truly no better time for a scenic road trip than the fall. But rather than stress over what to do when you get to your destination, we all know it's better to focus on how you get there.
Whether you're looking for a last-minute day trip or a weekend adventure, these scenic highways and byways are all about savoring your front-row view of the beautiful landscape. So plan for a time soon when the brightest leaves will pop up in your region, then fill up the tank for one of the below drives (organized from west to east).
Length: 655 miles | Region: West
Arguably the most well-known stretch of scenic highway in the U.S., this stunning California coastal drive takes you from San Francisco down to San Diego. And now that the PCH (also known as Highway 1) has officially reopened in Big Sur after a mudslide closed it for 14 months, there's no better time to make a stop in the Instagram-ready town.
Length: 124 miles | Region: West
Also known as “A Journey through Time Scenic Byway,” this rugged Utah trail winds through rock-formation-rich Bryce Canyon and Capitol Reef National Parks as well as the awe-inspiring Grand Staircase–Escalante National Monument, which is made up of plateaus and canyons the size of Delaware. Make sure to stop in Dixie National Forest for supreme views of the area from its 9000-foot summit.
Length: 55 miles | Region: West
Beginning in the Rocky Mountain village of Estes Park, Colorado, this drive is especially gorgeous when the aspen trees that dot the road turn bright gold. Feeling lucky? Many mines used to operate in this area, and a few of them still allow visitors to pan for gold in their creek waters.
Length: 2448 miles | Region: West/Midwest
No list of road trips would be complete without this east-west stretch, which spans from Chicago to Los Angeles. While many parts of this route have been decommissioned, it's still possible to travel provided you're willing to ignore your phone's GPS directions and rely on good old analog maps. Early fall is the best time to attempt this drive, as the weather is calm and the summer crowds have dwindled.
Length: 53 miles | Region: Midwest
While this road nearly bisects the country, the most picturesque section is in the famed Black Hills and Badlands of South Dakota. Fall is the most temperate time of year to visit, and it also happens to be breeding season for many of the larger wilder animals (so be on the lookout for bison, deer, and elk).
Length: 70 miles | Region: Midwest
This byway traces the southern shoreline of Lake Superior, with various parts of the route winding through dense forests, quiet beaches, and the majestic lake itself. But there are plenty of reasons to make a detour: kayaking, hiking, and walking around quaint harbor towns are just a few ways you can explore the area outside your car.
Length: 150 miles | Region: Midwest
This dense portion of Michigan's western coast is abundant with vibrant foliage and cute farm stands that line the picture-perfect route, making it feel more quintessentially autumn than pumpkin spice lattes. Have your cameras (or smartphones) out as you travel through the stretch along Lake Michigan if you want to capture breathtaking scenery set against ice-blue waters.
Length: 3000 miles | Region: Midwest/Southeast
Driving the whole length of this route, frequently nicknamed The Best Drive in America, is not for the restless. It follows the course of the Mississippi River from Minnesota all the way to the Gulf of Mexico, passing through 10 states along the journey. Many museums are dotted near the riverbanks, making for fun (and educational) pit stops.
Length: 444 miles | Region: Southeast
This drive roughly follows the Old Natchez Trace, a historic travel route once used by Native Americans. Winding through Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee, the parkway is also home to many famed hiking trails and, near Tupelo, two Civil War battlefields.
Length: 105 miles | Region: Southeast
This lush drive through Virginia's Shenandoah National Park is particularly popular during the last three weeks in October, when the Blue Ridge Mountains erupt in color. Leave room in your schedule for a hike: There are over 500 miles of trails, 100 of which are part of the great Appalachian Trail.
Length: 105 miles | Region: Northeast
Upstate New York thrives in the fall, boasting some of the prettiest foliage in the country and a staggering number of apple orchards. This parkway was engineered by a landscape architect to maximize the surrounding beauty and is now recognized on the National Register of Historic Places.
Length: 90 miles | Region: Northeast
Nestled in the eastern edge of Vermont's Green Mountains, this is the easiest drive of the bunch—it's nearly a straight shot the whole way, running the entire vertical length of the state. Don't miss your chance to tour the Ben & Jerry's factory in Waterbury or indulge in various maple-flavored goodies in Ludlow.
You Might Also Like