12 Scenic Drives to Take before the Leaves Fall

Crisp air, apple cider pit stops, and of course, brilliant foliage—there's truly no better time for a scenic road trip than the fall. But rather than stress over what to do when you get to your destination, we all know it's better to focus on how you get there.

Whether you're looking for a last-minute day trip or a weekend adventure, these scenic highways and byways are all about savoring your front-row view of the beautiful landscape. So plan for a time soon when the brightest leaves will pop up in your region, then fill up the tank for one of the below drives (organized from west to east).

Length: 655 miles | Region: West

Arguably the most well-known stretch of scenic highway in the U.S., this stunning California coastal drive takes you from San Francisco down to San Diego. And now that the PCH (also known as Highway 1) has officially reopened in Big Sur after a mudslide closed it for 14 months, there's no better time to make a stop in the Instagram-ready town.

Length: 124 miles | Region: West

Also known as “A Journey through Time Scenic Byway,” this rugged Utah trail winds through rock-formation-rich Bryce Canyon and Capitol Reef National Parks as well as the awe-inspiring Grand Staircase–Escalante National Monument, which is made up of plateaus and canyons the size of Delaware. Make sure to stop in Dixie National Forest for supreme views of the area from its 9000-foot summit.