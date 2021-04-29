12 shocking images that show how bad the COVID-19 crisis is in India

Dustin Barnes, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Editor's note: Images used in this story depict mass cremations and may be difficult for readers to look through.

COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially in India. As this new wave sweeps the nation of more than 1 billion, hospitals are running out of oxygen tanks and room to house patients.

And the COVID-19 death count keeps climbing, to the point where authorities are holding mass cremations.

India recorded 379,308 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That same day, 3,645 COVID-related deaths were also recorded.

India now holds the second-highest COVID-19 case count in the world — more than 18 million — since the pandemic started, with the U.S. in the top spot with more than 32 million confirmed cases since last year.

People line up to receive a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India on Tuesday.
People line up to receive a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India on Tuesday.
Family members and ambulance workers in PPE gear carry the body of a victim who died from COVID-19 complications to a cremation site in New Delhi, India on Tuesday.
Family members and ambulance workers in PPE gear carry the body of a victim who died from COVID-19 complications to a cremation site in New Delhi, India on Tuesday.
Multiple funeral pyres of victims of COVID-19 burn in an area that has been converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Multiple funeral pyres of victims of COVID-19 burn in an area that has been converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 24, 2021.
A patient breathes with the help of oxygen provided by a Gurdwara, Sikh place of worship, inside a car in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 24, 2021. India&#39;s medical oxygen shortage has become so dire that this gurdwara began offering free breathing sessions with shared tanks to COVID-19 patients waiting for a hospital bed. They arrive in their cars, on foot or in three-wheeled taxis, desperate for a mask and tube attached to the precious oxygen tanks outside the gurdwara in a neighborhood outside New Delhi.
A patient breathes with the help of oxygen provided by a Gurdwara, Sikh place of worship, inside a car in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 24, 2021. India's medical oxygen shortage has become so dire that this gurdwara began offering free breathing sessions with shared tanks to COVID-19 patients waiting for a hospital bed. They arrive in their cars, on foot or in three-wheeled taxis, desperate for a mask and tube attached to the precious oxygen tanks outside the gurdwara in a neighborhood outside New Delhi.
In this aerial picture taken on Monday, burning pyres of victims who lost their lives due to the coronavirus are seen at a cremation ground in New Delhi, India.
In this aerial picture taken on Monday, burning pyres of victims who lost their lives due to the coronavirus are seen at a cremation ground in New Delhi, India.
Relatives and municipal workers in protective gear bury the body of a person who died due to COVID-19 in Gauhati, India, Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Relatives and municipal workers in protective gear bury the body of a person who died due to COVID-19 in Gauhati, India, Sunday, April 25, 2021.
A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 is consoled by another during cremation in Jammu, India, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Delhi has been cremating so many bodies of coronavirus victims that authorities are getting requests to start cutting down trees in city parks, as a second record surge has brought India&#39;s tattered healthcare system to its knees.
A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 is consoled by another during cremation in Jammu, India, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Delhi has been cremating so many bodies of coronavirus victims that authorities are getting requests to start cutting down trees in city parks, as a second record surge has brought India's tattered healthcare system to its knees.
A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 reacts at a crematorium in Jammu, India, on April 25, 2021.
A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 reacts at a crematorium in Jammu, India, on April 25, 2021.
People stand near bodies of COVID-19 victims lined up before cremation at a mass cremation site in New Delhi, India on Wednesday.
People stand near bodies of COVID-19 victims lined up before cremation at a mass cremation site in New Delhi, India on Wednesday.
Relatives arrive with a COVID-19 patient at a dedicated coronavirus government hospital in Ahmedabad, India, on April 27, 2021. Cases in India are surging faster than anywhere else in the world.
Relatives arrive with a COVID-19 patient at a dedicated coronavirus government hospital in Ahmedabad, India, on April 27, 2021. Cases in India are surging faster than anywhere else in the world.
Health workers wearing personal protective equipment attend to COVID-19 patients inside a banquet hall temporarily converted into a covid care center in New Delhi, India on Wednesday.
Health workers wearing personal protective equipment attend to COVID-19 patients inside a banquet hall temporarily converted into a covid care center in New Delhi, India on Wednesday.
Exhausted workers, who bring dead bodies for cremation, sit on the rear step of an ambulance inside a crematorium, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Exhausted workers, who bring dead bodies for cremation, sit on the rear step of an ambulance inside a crematorium, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 24, 2021.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID-19 crisis in India on display in these shocking photos

Recommended Stories

  • Doctors threatened for blowing whistle on India's oxygen crisis

    A surge of Covid-19 in a bastion of support for the Indian prime minister has been met with cover-ups and intimidation as his party workers scramble to limit political damage from the crisis during local elections, doctors allege. Doctors claim test results are being fudged, medical staff gagged and death tolls deliberately under-counted as the coronavirus begins to tear through Uttar Pradesh, a state ruled by the man predicted to be prime minister Narendra Modi's successor. Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, is accused of using authoritarian tactics to suppress reporting of the scale of medical shortages as the pandemic takes hold among the state's 240m inhabitants. Uttar Pradesh, which is home to over 200 million people, also has strong symbolic importance to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party as it contains some of the holiest sites in Hinduism, including Varanasi and Ayodhya. An estimated 30 million people voted to elect local village leaders from 520,000 candidates in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, with fears crowding at polling booths would worsen what has become India's fastest-growing state epidemic. Uttar Pradesh is also predicted to overtake Maharashtra, the state home to Mumbai, for new daily cases by the end of April, according to an Indian government think tank. Uttar Pradesh, along with Bihar and Rajasthan, has seen the highest weekly growth in new cases. One doctor, who works in the state's capital, Lucknow, estimated only one in every 20 Covid deaths were being officially recorded in the state. “Definitely, deaths are being undercounted,” the doctor told the Telegraph. “It is huge. It is deliberate so as to show less number of deaths so that image of the government is protected. "You go anywhere, any locality, people are cremating or burying their dead. Covid deaths happening at home are not counted at all.” Testing labs had also been told to sit on positive results to keep official figures down, he alleged. “Obviously, there is a fear among the doctors,” he said. “The government will terminate doctors if they talk about the crisis. And Yogi is just trying to downplay the havoc that is there in Uttar Pradesh.” Mr Adityanath earlier this week triggered panic after saying police could arrest individuals and hospitals reporting a shortage of medical oxygen or beds. Police in the state also this week prosecuted a man who had used Twitter to plead for oxygen for an elderly relative. Shashank Yadav was accused of making misleading statements, even though his appeal simply read: “Need oxygen cylinder, ASAP.” Mr Adityanath has insisted there is no shortage of oxygen or beds in the state, but the state will enter a full lockdown from Friday. Another doctor in the state said the government was trying to “hide the truth”. “If the chief minister visits hospitals, he shall regret his comments that there is no shortage of oxygen,” said an officer in a private hospital in Lucknow, who wished to remain anonymous. “He wants hospitals [to] hide the truth. He is least bothered about the people dying in hospitals and at homes,” he said. Reports of crematoriums overwhelmed by bodies have become increasingly at odds with official death tolls in the state. On Tuesday this week the local government reported 39 deaths in Lucknow, despite a single crematorium in the city's Bhainsakund district reporting 60 Covid-19 cremations. Bodies are allegedly lying for days in overwhelmed hospitals and there are long queues outside crematoriums in the state's major cities of Varanasi, Allahabad, and Kanpur. In Agra, in the same state, the authorities were forced to deny accusations they had taken an oxygen cylinder from an 85-year-old woman, who later died, to give to a well-connected patient. Cities including Delhi and Mumbai have so far borne the brunt of the pandemic in India, but the spread into more rural Uttar Pradesh would make it more difficult to count deaths, said Bhramar Mukherjee, professor of public health and epidemiology at the University of Michigan. “It is spreading now in rural areas and that is where India has the weakest infrastructure of reporting of deaths. In big metropolitan areas, people die in hospitals, but in rural areas they die outside of hospitals and the number of those deaths is much higher in somewhere like Uttar Pradesh." The state is hugely important to the ruling BJP in the local elections. “It is one of the most demographically and politically heavyweight states, which has a huge parliamentary representation. Whoever gains political weight in Uttar Pradesh has a lot of say in the central government and that is why it is so important for the BJP and other political parties," said Avinash Paliwal, Senior Lecturer in International Relations at SOAS University of London. Nationwide, India reported nearly 380,000 new infections on Thursday, and some 3,645 new deaths. As pressure on Mr Modi mounted, Arundhati Roy, the Man-Booker winning author, said his government had failed. “Perhaps 'failed' is an inaccurate word, because what we are witnessing is not criminal negligence, but an outright crime against humanity," she wrote in the Guardian. Meanwhile, after a major backlash against vaccine shortages, the chief executive of the Serum Institute of India manufacturing doses has been put under security protection. In the city of Nagpur in Maharashtra, an 85-year-old man died at home after giving up his hospital bed to a 40-year-old man with young children. "I am 85 years old, have seen life, but if that woman's husband dies then the children will be orphaned. So, it's my duty to save him," said Narayan Dabhalkar, before he died.

  • India’s COVID-19 crisis is a ‘crime against humanity,’ says prize-winning author as nation sets new case record

    The global tally of confirmed cases of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 headed closer to 150 million on Thursday, as novelist and political activist Arundhati Roy said the deepening crisis in India is a crime against humanity.

  • As Covid-19 reaches rural India, “people are dropping dead like flies”

    In any case, the doctor said he would not have been able to help–the centre has no oxygen supplies, not even for emergencies. The Sikanderpur community health centre caters to almost 200 villages in the area. Despite the lack of testing, it seems fairly clear that Covid-19 is sweeping through the towns and villages of Ballia, a district bordering Bihar.

  • India’s reputation is taking a battering in international media

    Critical coverage of Modi's handling of the coronavirus crisis has turned into a secondary crisis in India—one of free speech.

  • India cases set new global record; millions vote in 1 state

    India set another global record in new virus cases Thursday, as millions of people in one state cast votes despite rising infections and the country geared up to open its vaccination rollout to all adults amid snags. With 379,257 new infections, India now has reported more than 18.3 million cases, second only to the United States. The Health Ministry also reported 3,645 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 204,832.

  • Huge amphitheatre for gladiator fights dubbed 'Turkey's Colosseum' unearthed in remote fig orchard

    A Roman amphitheatre which would have hosted gladiator contests has been discovered in Turkey after lying hidden for centuries. The huge site, similar in structure to the Colosseum in Rome, remained undetected because it is mostly buried underground. The arena, which could seat around 20,000 spectators, was found near the ancient city of Mastaura in the western province of Aydin, inland from the Aegean coast. It is believed to have been constructed 1,800 years ago and would have hosted gladiatorial contests as well as fights involving wild animals. The stone arches that formed the outer walls of the amphitheatre are visible but most of the structure is buried underground and covered in olive and fig trees.

  • Toyota shows how hydrogen technology could save the exhaust note

    Hearing the exhaust is part of the experience of driving a sports car, and silence is something many manufacturers struggle with as they add electric vehicles to their range. Toyota proved that zero emissions doesn't necessarily mean zero noise by building a hydrogen-powered Corolla race car that manages to sound like a proper hot hatch. Published on YouTube by enthusiast website Toyota Times, the 34-second clip was shot on a race track in Japan.

  • India’s top doctor association places Modi at the centre of the country’s Covid-19 spread

    India’s medical fraternity has had it with Narendra Modi. Dr Navjot Dahiya, vice-president of the Indian Medical Association, a voluntary organisation of medical professionals, has called the Indian prime minister a “super-spreader” of the Covid-19 pandemic. “While the medical fraternity is trying hard to make people understand mandatory Covid norms, prime minister Modi did not hesitate to address big political rallies tossing all Covid norms in the air,” Dahiya told The Tribune newspaper on April 26.

  • Indians turn to black market, unproven drugs as virus surges

    Ashish Poddar kept an ice pack on hand as he waited outside a New Delhi hospital for a black market dealer to deliver two drugs for his father, who was gasping for breath inside with COVID-19. As India faces a devastating surge of new coronavirus infections overwhelming its health care system, people are taking desperate measures to try to keep loved ones alive. In some cases they are turning to unproven medical treatments, in others to the black market for life-saving medications that are in short supply.

  • How to Help India Amid the COVID Crisis

    India’s coronavirus crisis is the worst since the pandemic began, and it will probably worsen before it gets better. Hospitals are full, oxygen supplies are dwindling, and sick people are dying as they wait to see doctors. As workers leave locked-down cities for their home villages, experts fear that the exodus could accelerate the spread of the virus in rural areas, as a similar one did last year. Official estimates of the nationwide infection toll — well above 300,000 a day — are probably undercounted, epidemiologists say. The reported figure will mostly likely rise to 500,000 cases a day by August, they say, leaving as many as 1 million of India’s 1.4 billion people dead from COVID-19. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Charities, volunteers and businesses in India and beyond are trying to help the country’s COVID victims and frontline workers. Here are a few ways to help. International organizations United Nations agencies, including UNICEF and the World Health Organization, are delivering personal protective equipment kits, oxygen concentrators, diagnostic testing systems and other supplies to India’s frontline health care workers. PATH, a global health nonprofit based in Seattle, says it has a team of more than 200 people working in India to procure oxygen supplies and accelerate COVID-19 testing and surveillance. The International Medical Corps, which works in conflict areas around the world, is raising money for a campaign to help provide medical equipment, personal protective equipment, isolation facilities and other essential supplies in India. Care India says it has supplied hospitals and frontline workers in India with more than 39,000 PPE kits, along with masks and other supplies. The nonprofit, which has worked in India for 70 years, accepts donations in any amount. The Association for India’s Development, a Maryland-based charity that partners with nonprofits in India, says it has volunteers distributing food and protective equipment in most of India’s 29 states. Project HOPE, also in Maryland, is a nonprofit providing medical training, health education and humanitarian assistance around the world. The group says it has given COVID-related assistance in 150 countries during the pandemic, including India. GIVE.asia, a fundraising platform in Singapore for causes across the Asia Pacific region, says it is working with the Singapore Red Cross to send ventilators, oxygen concentrators and oxygen generators to India. The platform also hosts fundraising campaigns by individuals. AmeriCares, a nongovernmental organization based in Connecticut that specializes in emergency medical response work, says it is working in several Indian states to deliver PPE, ventilators and other medical equipment, as well as to educate people on how to prevent the spread of the virus. Groups in India The Indian Red Cross Society has staff and volunteers running blood drives, delivering aid and medical supplies, along with providing other essential services across the country. Youth Feed India and Helping Hands Charitable Trust are delivering ration kits to vulnerable residents of Mumbai. Each kit includes staples like rice and dal, and feeds a family of four for 15 days. Ketto, a fundraising platform in Mumbai, a hot spot of the country’s latest COVID outbreak, is shepherding a campaign by hundreds of entrepreneurs to purchase 3,000 oxygen concentrators. (The organizers are tweeting live updates.) FromU2Them, a Mumbai nonprofit, is raising money on Ketto from individuals and Indian businesses to pay for food and medical supplies in the sprawling financial hub. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Joe Stops to Pick Flower for Jill Biden on Their Way to Ga. Rally and to Visit Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

    While en route to Georgia, the president shared a brief moment with his wife, stopping to pick her a dandelion before they boarded Marine One

  • First coronavirus vaccine for children could be approved in June

    The first coronavirus vaccine for children could be approved as soon as June, according to the chief scientist behind the Pfizer jab. Pfizer has already submitted a modified dose of the vaccine for approval for children aged 12 and over in the US, and plans to submit it to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for approval in the European Union next week. “Things can move very quickly now,” Prof Sahin, chief executive and founder of BioNTech, the German company that developed the Pfizer vaccine, told Spiegel magazine. “It is very important to enable children to return to everyday school life and to meet family and friends.” Prof Sahin said US test studies have shown that the vaccine is well tolerated in children aged 12 and over and generates a high antibody response, offering 100 per cent protection from Covid-19. “These encouraging results indicate that children are particularly well protected by the vaccine,” he said. While the vaccine is currently only authorised for adults in the UK and EU, it is already approved from the age of 16 in the US.

  • Pope Francis cracks down on lavish gifts for cardinals and Vatican officials

    Pope Francis has decreed that cardinals and other Vatican staff can no longer accept gifts worth more than €40 (£35), in his latest crackdown on corruption within the Holy See. It will mean an end to the sometimes lavish gifts and generous cash donations that cardinals and monsignors have received in the past from benefactors and supporters. “All employees are prohibited to receive gifts worth more than €40,” the Pope said in a strongly-worded document that was issued on Thursday by the Vatican. Senior managers will also be required to declare that they have no past criminal convictions and that they are not subject to investigations regarding “organised crime, corruption, fraud, terrorism, laundering money from criminal activity, exploitation of minors, human trafficking or tax evasion.” They are not allowed to invest money in tax havens or to put money into “companies whose principles are against the Church’s doctrine” – arms manufacturers, for instance.

  • Pope's anti-corruption decree for Vatican limits gifts to 40 euros

    (Reuters) -Pope Francis issued a new decree on Thursday mandating full economic disclosure and controls for Vatican managers, including cardinals, and stipulating that no one can accept personal gifts worth more than 40 euros ($49). The decree followed another papal law last May in which Francis tightened rules for Vatican procurement contracts. The practice of gift-giving among Catholic clerics was the source of several scandals in the Church in recent years.

  • Pacific Northwest faces shutdowns amid rising virus cases

    When the coronavirus pandemic hit the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon and Washington, their governors quickly reacted with shutdowns. Now they are about to impose new restrictions again as infections and hospitalizations rise to alarming levels. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is putting 15 counties that encompass the state’s biggest cities into the state's extreme risk category starting Friday, imposing restrictions that include banning indoor restaurant dining.

  • Los Angeles Will No Longer Require Fully-Vaccinated Residents To Wear Masks Outdoors, Conforming To CDC Guidance – Updated

    UPDATED with latest: The cascade continued Tuesday afternoon as Los Angles Public Health officials announced that they would update the county’s Covid-19 guidance to follow the new, looser CDC strictures released Tuesday morning. California officials also signaled the state would comply. From the Public Health statement: Los Angeles County will be adjusting our Health Officer […]

  • The International Space Station is surprisingly lush

    You don't become an astronaut in the hopes of getting to eat some really good food in space. The International Space Station, for example, isn't stocked with high-end cuisine. In fact, most of the stuff that the astronauts eat comes in tiny packages that are warmed by a machine built right into the wall. It's not exactly a five-star restaurant floating around above our heads, but as plant-growing experiments gain more and more momentum, the orbiting laboratory has become home to a surprising number of vegetables. It's those veggies that will eventually help mankind explore the solar system and perhaps even beyond. In a new blog post, NASA reveals that the inhabitants of the ISS were recently treated to some fresh greens as part of ongoing microgravity plant-growing experiments. Michael Hopkins, an astronaut with Expedition 64, spearheaded work on a handful of Vegetable Production System experiments, and a couple of them just ended in harvests on April 13th. So, what's on the menu? Amara mustard greens and a tiny variety of pak choi, both of which grew for 64 days before being harvested. Via NASA: The pak choi grew for so long that it began to flower as part of its reproduction cycle. Hopkins’ efforts in eclipsing the mark included using a small paintbrush to pollinate plant flowers. He decided on that approach after speaking with Kennedy’s Matt Romeyn, a space crop production project scientist and science lead on the four plant experiments. They discussed multiple options, including just letting the flowers self-pollinate. Hopkins ultimately ended up doing just that, and the observations and flow of the experiments proved to be extremely important for the future. Fruiting plants require pollination and they will be vital in future long-haul missions to places like Mars. This will be especially true if NASA (or whoever) decides to try to set up shop on the Red Planet for an extended period of time. The leafy veggies turned out to be a big hit and tasted great, according to notes from the crew. In the future, growing vegetables during flights to other planets will make it easier for spacecraft to remain light. Not having to haul prepared food for the trip is a very big plus, and reliable crop production could make or break our ability to explore not just our own solar system but the galaxy as well. “That’s mission accomplished for us right there … doing sustained crop production on station is an important demonstration for later missions beyond low-Earth orbit,” Romeyn said in a statement. “The crew is enjoying growing them, they’re enjoying eating them, and these are the exact kind of crops we can send on a long-duration lunar stay to provide supplemental nutrition. Everything we learn on station and the Moon will eventually enable doing this en route to Mars someday.”

  • US Will Not Race China to Develop CBDC Says Fed Chairman Powell

    The U.S. is biding its time to see whether a CBDC was something that would be a "good thing for the people," Powell said Wednesday.

  • Czechs protest pro-Russian president, accuse him of treason

    Thousands of Czechs rallied Thursday in the capital against President Milos Zeman, accusing the pro-Russian leader of treason over the alleged participation of Russian spies in a huge 2014 ammunition explosion in the Czech Republic. The protesters, who wore face masks and followed social distancing rules, spread out through central Wenceslas Square in Prague.

  • Doctors Explain How to Improve Your Circulation for Healthier Blood Flow

    These simple habits will help keep heart and vascular disease out of your future.