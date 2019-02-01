12 Shopping Apps and Sites to Score the Best Price

Use these money-saving tools to secure the best deals.

Snagging the lowest price takes perseverance: It not only requires time and energy to uncover the best deals, but also knowing where to look for sales and discounts in the first place. But while deal hunting can be challenging and time-consuming, if you neglect to comparison shop, you may miss out on serious savings. Fortunately, even if you aren't an experienced bargain shopper, finding the best price is easier than ever thanks to a myriad of tech tools that help you take advantage of price drops and eliminate the guesswork of sniffing out deals and steals. Before you shop, use these 12 apps and sites that take the hassle out of scoring the best deals.

Basket

Comparing grocery prices can be a challenge since food stores typically rotate sales on a weekly basis and some may offer deals that aren't advertised. If you want to forgo driving from store to store to find the best grocery deals, use the free Basket app to save on your next shopping trip. The app automatically estimates the cost for the food items on your shopping list and helps you find the closest and cheapest options. You can even help other grocery shoppers pinpoint the best bargains by listing the products and the corresponding store discounts you find through the app.

Flipp

Store circulars are a great tool for finding in-store deals, but if you don't want to store stacks of retail ads, utilize Flipp to eliminate clutter, while still maximizing savings in a few taps on your phone. This free shopping tool aggregates weekly circulars and coupons, allowing you to quickly pinpoint the lowest prices on products at various retailers nearby. The app also offers the option of browsing deals by category, so if you're not tied to a specific brand or model, you can quickly view the top discounted items in your area.

Walmart Savings Catcher Tool

You may associate Walmart with deeply discounted prices, but neglecting to take the extra step of comparison shopping is a mistake. With the Savings Catcher app, you can simply scan your store receipt within seven days of your purchase and the tool will compare prices at other retailers for the items you bought. If the app discovers a lower-advertised price at a competing retailer, you will receive credit to your account in the form of an e-gift card that can be used to make purchases in-store at Walmart via Walmart Pay, or online at Walmart.com.

Honey

While many online retailers offer coupon codes to entice shoppers to buy from their site, searching for relevant deals can be tedious, especially if the codes you found don't work. If you would rather skip searching for coupons altogether, consider downloading the Honey browser extension to do the legwork for you. Simply download the free browser extension and it will locate any available coupons for the retailer you're shopping at and automatically apply relevant discounts to your order before you check out.

Paribus

Retailers constantly fluctuate prices based on consumer and market behavior to maximize profits. That means the deeply discounted price you saw for a microwave when you left for work in the morning could be completely different by the afternoon. And while it's important to compare prices to get the best deal, sometimes you may miss out on the cheaper price if you buy at the wrong time. That's where Paribus comes in. This price-tracking tool links to users' email accounts and requests credit or a refund on behalf of consumers for items such as home decor and clothing that get marked down within the retailer's price adjustment window, typically seven to 30 days of the initial purchase date.

CamelCamelCamel.com

It's no secret that online marketplaces change prices throughout the day, week and month to maximize profits, and Amazon is no exception. However, price-monitoring platforms like CamelCamelCamel show you historical prices for thousands of products sold through the retail giant; the site even provides a detailed report of the lowest, highest and average selling price, so you can time your purchase strategically. If the specific item is higher than the average selling price, the site offers a sale alert feature, so you can get notified when the price drops without the hassle of constantly looking for a discount. What's more, with the Camelizer web browser extension, you can view historical pricing details while browsing Amazon's product pages.