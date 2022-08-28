12 shot in coast-to-coast weekend mayhem; victims in New York, LA

Twelve people were shot in two separate shootings over the weekend, one on the east coast and one on the west coast.

Police in New York say six people were shot around 3 a.m. on Sunday in the Pine Hills neighborhood of Albany.

Officers responded to clear a large crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets. Individuals in the crowd were fighting with each other and began to throw glass bottles at officers attempting to break up the fights and clear the street, a news release says.

Officers heard shots being fired over on Hamilton Street near Ontario Street while clearing the group. When they responded to the scene, officers located evidence consistent with gunshots and also discovered the following five victims who sustained gunshot wounds to various parts of the body including ankles, abdomens, shoulders, and backs. The victims' ages ranged from 19 to 29.

All five victims were taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital. The 20-year-old and 29-year-old were last listed in critical condition. The other three victims were last listed in stable condition.

Later on in the morning, a 17-year-old girl who went back home to Schenectady contacted police to inform them that she sustained a gunshot wound to her abdomen while on Hamilton Street in Albany.

She was also taken to Albany Medical Center with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

One hour later, at 1 a.m. California time, a gunman opened fire into a crowd at a Los Angeles area bar, injuring at least six people. The suspect is in custody, the Los Angeles Police Department told FOX 11 Los Angeles.

"Police said an argument inside the bar resulted in the suspect shooting into the crowd. Other customers were able to detain the suspect until police arrived," the TV station reported.

Three shooting victims were found inside the bar. They were all taken to the hospital in stable condition. An additional three people who had been shot went to the hospital on their own for treatment, police said.

The victims were four men and two women, all in their 20s.

A handgun was recovered on the scene, authorities said.