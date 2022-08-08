After 12 shot in two shootings, police arrest one suspect, searching for another

After two separate shootings left 10 people injured and two killed in Detroit over the weekend, police on Monday said another victim has since died, and while an arrest has been made in one of the incidents, the gunman in the other remained at large.

The shootings, which appear unrelated, occurred about 12 hours apart.

"At this time, we believe these shootings to be isolated crimes that do not pose a threat to the public," police announced Monday.

The first shooting occurred about 10:45 a.m. at "a known narcotics, vacant location" on the city's east side, at Saratoga and Gratiot avenues, Detroit Police Deputy Chief Tiffany Stewart said in a media briefing. Responding officers discovered five people shot, including one killed.

On Monday, police confirmed another victim had since died, and two others remained in critical condition. A male suspect from Macomb County was in custody, police said.

The second Saturday shooting involving multiple victims occurred at 10:20 p.m. at a house in the 19000 block of Andover. Seven people had been shot, including one killed.

Sgt. William O’Brien said three of the victims remained in critical condition.

"The shooting stemmed from an argument over a game," police announced Monday. "We continue to search for a suspect."

"The two mass shootings were isolated and not random," Chief James E. White said. "I have full confidence in the men and women of the Detroit Police Department and their ability to get these violent offenders off our streets. Our thoughts and prayers are with the surviving victims and their families.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260, or provide tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-Speak-Up.

