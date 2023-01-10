12 Somerset County residents selected to judge suspended District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas' fate

Jan. 10—SOMERSET, Pa. — A full panel of 12 jurors is now in place two hours into the second day of selections for suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas' sexual assault case.

Court-appointed Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany is continuing jury selection Tuesday in an effort to find four alternate jurors.

Ten jurors were seated Monday. The jury selected consists of nine men and three women.

Thomas is accused of illegally entering a Windber woman's home in 2021 and sexually assaulting and strangling her before she was able to flee him.

Thomas has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He plans to defend himself in court.

The trial is scheduled to begin March 8.

Check back for additional information on this developing story.