Here are 12 Stockton shops to support this holiday season for unique Christmas gifts

Christmas is less than two weeks away and holiday shopping is in full swing.

If you still have names on your Christmas gift list, head to one of these Stockton retailers to shop small and find one-of-a-kind gifts.

Stockton's Miracle Mile

Cena Luna

Cena Luna will be closing this December. (Photo taken Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.)

Cena Luna is a gift boutique with stylish items such as kitchen gadgets, beauty supplies and more.

Opened in 2021, Cena Luna is a "small, Latina owned shop meant to celebrate and ritualize the daily moments that are often missed in the business of every day life," Cena Luna stated on Instagram.

Cena Luna is closing this December. This is your last chance to shop here. (Photo taken Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.)

Cena Luna is offering 25% off on your entire purchase through Christmas, they stated on Instagram.

Owner Lauren Tarullo took to Cena Luna's Instagram to announce that their permanent closure will be on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Shop at Cena Luna this holiday season before it's gone.

Zodiac Crystal Sets can be found at Cena Luna. (Photo taken Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.)

Location: Cena Luna, 2106 Pacific Ave. in Stockton

Hours: 12-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11-4 p.m. Saturday

Instagram: shopcenaluna

Hidden Gem

Are you looking for Hello Kitty themed gifts? If so, you are in luck because Hidden Gem has it all.

This Stockton shop has Croc charms, Hello Kitty cups, dog stylish clothing and everything in between.

Hidden Gem is owned by Marisa Correa and it's a boutique shop with a variety of products created by independent artisans and crafters. Correa's main goal is to "help out small businesses and just to keep it local."

Hidden Gem has all styles of dog clothes. (Photo taken Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.)

The prices range from $2-$80 at Hidden Gem, Correa said. There are roughly 40 different businesses represented at the shop.

"It's a different experience when it's locally owned," Correa said. "We're not selling for someone else. We're selling for ourselves."

This gift shop is just doors away from Cena Luna and next to Ululanis Hawaiian Shave Ice. Shop and treat yourself to some shave ice after, why not?

From Care Bears to Karol G, there are plenty of cups to choose from with various designs at Hidden Gem. (Photo taken Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.)

Location: Hidden Gem, 2110 Pacific Ave, Stockton

Hours: 12-6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 12-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 12-4 p.m. Sunday

Instagram: hiddengem.stockton

N9NE

Vintage sports jackets, tees and sneakers can be found at N9NE at the Miracle Mile. (Photo taken Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.)

Customers can buy, sell, or trade at N9NE.

This curated vintage apparel and sneakers shop has everything a fashionista could look for. From sports jackets to the Air Jordan 11 Retro Cherry sneakers and vintage tees.

N9NE is owned by two brothers Justin Vasquez and Ryan Vasquez. The shop opened in 2019.

"You can find a little bit of everything from shoes to clothing," Justin said. "We carry lots of sports related vintage tees, concert tees, Harley Davidson, NASCAR tees just like a lot of cool stuff that's trending in fashion as far as like vintage goes."

Vintage sports jackets, tees and sneakers can be found at N9NE at the Miracle Mile. (Photo taken Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.)

Items on the rack range from $20-$150, Vasquez said.

Location: N9NE, 2018 N Pacific Avenue in Stockton

Hours: 12-7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 12-5 p.m. Sunday, Closed Monday

Instagram: n9ne.stockton

Al's Comics Shop

Al Greco, owner of Al's Comics, holds an issue of the Fantastic Four comic book at his shop on the Miracle Mile in Stockton on Friday, Mar. 17, 2023. In 1986, Greco was part of the effort to get Marvel to name Stockton as the birthplace of the Fantastic Four.

Al's Comics Shop offers a wide selection of comic books.

Almost four decades ago, owner Al Greco and Joe Field petitioned to get Stan Lee to proclaim Stockton as the Fantastic Four's birthplace. Lee was the comic book creator responsible for launching Marvel Comics superheroes such as Black Panther, Spider-Man, and the X-Men.

Joe Field poses with a Fantastic Four comic while promoting the petition drive at Al's Comics in Stockton in 1985.

On Feb. 26, 1986, the late comic book icon stood on the steps of Stockton City Hall for a special ceremony and proclaimed the city to be the birthplace of the Fantastic Four. He posed for photos and signed autographs for fans. Marvel fever was at an all-time high, The Stockton Record reported in March.

A new petition in February by Visit Stockton called on Marvel Studios to feature Stockton in the upcoming "Fantastic Four" film, slated to be released in theaters in 2025.

Shop at Al's Comics Shop and meet him yourself while supporting his legacy.

Location: Al's Comics Shop, 1847 Pacific Ave. in Stockton

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Closed Sunday and Monday

Unofficial Facebook: facebook.com/pages/Als-Comic-Shop

Other stores you should check out at Stockton's Miracle Mile:

Bellisima Boutique, 2230 Pacific Ave. in Stockton

Infusion Playhouse, 2005 Pacific Ave. in Stockton

Dragonfairy Body & Soul, 2119 Pacific Ave. in Stockton

Sweet Life Boutique, 2051 Pacific Ave. in Stockton

The Lush Studio, 2218 Pacific Ave. in Stockton

The Little Shop on Miracle Mile, 217 Dorris Pl. in Stockton

Mr. Otto's Bookstore, 2310 Pacific Ave. in Stockton

Puffy's Thrift Mercantile, 2210 Pacific Ave. in Stockton

Downtown Stockton - Courthouse Plaza

Makers Made

At Makers Made customers can find anything from plants to handmade gifts made by local makers.

"Join us as we uplift BIPOC and LGBTQ+ small businesses by providing them a platform to sell their products," Makers Made stated on their website. "You can find everything from candles, jewelry, sewn and embroidered apparel, painted prints, handpourn cement pots, modern and vintage inspired macrame, clay earrings, resin molds, laser engraved wood boxes, tumblers, healing crystals , and much more."

Makers made is located in downtown Stockton inside the Courthouse Plaza.

Do some holiday shopping and explore downtown Stockton. Maybe grab a coffee at Plaza Perks too.

Location: Makers Made, 306 E. Main St. Suite 207 in Stockton

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday trough Friday

Instagram: makersmadellc

Main Street Gifts

At Courthouse Plaza you can also find Main Street Gifts, which is just two doors away from Makers Made. Not only will you fulfill your Christmas list but you will also support foster children by shopping here.

"Gift shop dedicated to supporting youth in foster care," Main Street Gifts stated on their Instagram.

The shop is open Monday through Friday.

Location: Main Street Gifts, 306 E Main St Suite 205 in Stockton

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday trough Friday

Instagram: 306_mainstreetgifts

Lincoln Center

Sassy Pants Children's Boutique

Sassy Pants Children's Boutique has clothes and gifts for children. (Photo taken Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.)

Sassy Pants Children's Boutique is the perfect stop to shop for the little ones.

Owned by Angela Karp, Sassy Pants Children's Boutique opened in 2011.

"You could find clothes that are not typically carried in big box stores," Karp said. "So smaller brands, some local items, and lots of cute gifts and accessories for kids this holiday season."

You can find hair bows located by the register for $5-$7. You will find "a range of prices in each department."

"If you did not want to spend a lot of money on a gift, you could still come here and find something and will wrap it for you," Karp said.

Christmas books can be found at Sassy Pants Children's Boutique at Lincoln Center in Stockton. (Photo taken Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.)

Location: Sassy Pants Children's Boutique, 354 Lincoln Center in Stockton

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday trough Friday

Instagram: shopsassypants

Best Wishes

Best Wishes is a gift shop with jewelry and everything in between. (Photo taken Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.)

Best Wishes at the Lincoln Center has been around since 1989.

This gift shop is filled with gifts such as candles, charcuterie utensils and much more.

Here you can also find baby clothes, kitchen supplies and even purses with removable straps. For your friends or family member who love wearing jewelry, you will find some at Best Wishes.

Best Wishes is a gift shop with jewelry and everything in between. (Photo taken Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.)

Location: Best Wishes, 354 Lincoln Center in Stockton

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday trough Friday

Instagram: bestwisheslc

Havana Leafe & Wine

Havana Leafe & Wine is the perfect stop for cigars and alcoholic beverages. While this may not be the go to gift for everyone, for the right person it would be the most unique one.

From Casa 1910's Cuchillo Parado to Moonlight Brewing Company Pallet Forager West Coast IPA, there are many options.

There is also a wide selection of wines to choose from.

Location: Havana Leafe & Wine, 354 Lincoln Center in Stockton

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday trough Friday

Instagram: havanaleafvine

Yosemite Street Village

The Yosemite Street Village is hosting a Holiday Market on Friday, Dec. 15 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at 900 Block of Yosemite Street, Between Acacia & Poplar St. in Stockton. This is the perfect opportunity to find local gifts.

If you can't make it to the holiday market, here are some shops you could also visit any other day.

Caterpillar Children's Boutique

Caterpillar Children's Boutique is "a local small business believing in sustainability & helping 209 kiddos look fashionable," the boutique sates on their Instagram bio.

Shop for children's clothes, jewelry and bassinets.

Location: Caterpillar Children's Boutique, 906 N. Yosemite St. in Stockton

Hours: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday though Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 12-3 p.m. Sunday

Instagram: caterpillarchildrensboutique

Lotus Plant Studio

This business is a "former house turned into a plant shop," Lotus Plant Studio stated on a post. The shop is military family owned.

Head to Lotus Plant Studio to purchase plant babies for any of your friends or family members who love plants.

Location: Lotus Plant Studio, 925 N. Yosemite St. STE A in Stockton

Hours: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday

Instagram: lotus_plant_studio

Yosemite Street Music

Yosemite Street Music is "a full-line music store," the Central Valley Asian Chamber stated on an Instagram post.

The shop specializes in guitars, keyboard, drums and much more. Here you can buy, sell, and trade too, the post said.

If music runs in their veins, why not surprise them with a new present from Yosemite Street Music.

Location: Yosemite Street Music, 925 N Yosemite St. in Stockton

Hours: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday

Instagram: yosemitestreetmusic

Record reporter Angelaydet Rocha covers community news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at arocha@recordnet.com or on Twitter @AngelaydetRocha. To support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

