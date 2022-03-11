12 Striking Photos You Missed This Week

A hot-air balloon decorated with a Ukrainian national flag floats in the air over Vilnius during the protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo: Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)

With the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss captivating images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world this past week.

A couple says goodbye from the main train terminal on Wednesday in Lviv, Ukraine. As Ukrainian civilians in the east flee to the relative safety of western cities such as Lviv, and abroad to escape Russia's assault, many military personnel are heading east to help with the war effort. (Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Valery, third from left, and Lesya second from left, both service members of Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces, get married not far from a checkpoint on the outskirts oof Kyiv on Sunday. (Photo: GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images)

A member of the youth group of Poland's Territorial Defense Force takes a selfie with soldiers of the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division, who are stationed at a nearby airfield, during a local commemorative run in the town center on Sunday near Mielec, Poland. (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

A wife says her goodbyes to her husband, who is a member of the Territorial Defense Forces, as she evacuates from the city on Sunday near Irpin, Ukraine. (Photo: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

Red Rebels walk down the Royal Mile to join activists attending a vigil and rally for International Day of Women’s Climate Action, organised by the Women’s Climate Strike, to protest against the disproportionate impacts of climate disruption on women on Tuesday in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo: Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images)

People shelter from fireworks before the traditional

Gas prices are seen in front of a billboard advertising HBO's

Young surfers look on as a competitor rides a wave during the Senegalese Surf Cup competition in Dakar on Sunday. In the last couple years surfing in Senegal has grown in size with some of Senegal's best surfers finding international recognition and sponsorship. (Photo: JOHN WESSELS/AFP/Getty Images)

Bystanders look at sheep walking during an urban transhumance exhibit near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, on Sunday on the last day of the 58th International Agriculture Fair (Salon de l'Agriculture). (Photo: Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP / Getty Images)

Marchers dance during the Black Voters Matter's 57th Selma to Montgomery march on Tuesday in Selma, Alabama. People gathered alongside organizations — Black Voters Matter, Rainbow PUSH Coalition, and the Transformative Justice Network — to march the 11-mile original route that the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis and other civil rights leaders marched on March 7, 1965. (Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

A tractor rests on a small paddock surrounded by floodwater on Monday in Brisbane, Australia. Residents of northern New South Wales are still cleaning up following unprecedented storms and the worst flooding in a decade. (Photo: Dan Peled/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.