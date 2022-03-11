12 Striking Photos You Missed This Week

Twitter Inc and Meta Platform's Facebook have removed posts from the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom about the bombing of a children's hospital in Mariupol for breaking its rules against denying violent events, the companies said on Thursday. Three people including a child were killed in Wednesday's air strike on the maternity and children's hospital in the Ukrainian city, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday. "We took enforcement action against the Tweets you referenced as they were in violation of the Twitter Rules, specifically our Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behavior policies related to the denial of violent events," said a Twitter spokesperson.
Spotify has suspended premium service in Russia after the country launched its war on Ukraine — a move that the audio streaming powerhouse expects to result in a loss of about 1.5 million paying customers in the first quarter of 2022. That’s according to Spotify CFO Paul Vogel, who spoke at Morgan Stanley’s 2022 Technology, […]
Companies affected by Russia's free speech crackdown in the wake of the Putin-ordered invasion of Ukraine are responding with technical workarounds to the censorship. Why it matters: The Kremlin has moved to silence the anti-war protest movement in Russia by restricting international and local independent news outlets, along with Twitter and Facebook.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Putin-controlled parliament has passed a law making the spread of wh
Twitter Inc. has removed false tweets from the Russian embassy account in London that claimed images from the bombing of a children's and maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, were fake.
Russian prosecutors have asked a court to ban Meta Platforms Inc.'s Facebook and Instagram as "extremist," Interfax reported, the latest move in a growing crackdown on social networks.
YouTube announced Friday that it will expand its ban on Russian state-funded media channels worldwide.The platform had previously blocked channels including RT and Sputnik for European users following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Russian state media has been pushing articles and coverage painting Ukraine as an aggressor and nuclear threat since before troops moved into the country late last month. Those narratives have continued in recent weeks...
STORY: EU and UK watchdogs just added to the long list of probes facing U.S. tech giants. Regulators in both places are to look into an ad deal between Google and Facebook-owner Meta, known as “Jedi Blue”. The EU says it could thwart advertising technology rivals, and disadvantage publishers in online display advertising. Jedi Blue enables Meta to take part in Google’s so-called Open Bidding system for advertisers. EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager says that have been intended to undermine and exclude rival bidding systems. Besides focusing on the deal, the European probe will also examine whether Google has abused its market dominance. Brussels says it will cooperate with UK authorities on the investigation. The search giant rejected all the accusations, saying Jedi Blue is a public and pro-competitive agreement. Google has been hit by EU fines totalling $8.8 billion over the past decade. It and Facebook are already being probed over other issues, and could face new fines of up to 10% of their global turnover.
In a further expansion of its policy responses to Russia's war in Ukraine, YouTube has said it's now blocking Kremlin-backed media outlets globally -- not just in Europe where two Russia state-affiliated channels, Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik, along with their subsidiaries, were sanctioned by the European Union last week. This goes above and beyond any legal mandates to block this content -- but is not entirely unprecedented; last week Apple pulled RT and Sputnik's apps from its global App Stores following a request by Ukrainian vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who wrote a letter to CEO Tim Cook asking Apple to stop device sales in Russia and block access to the App Store entirely.