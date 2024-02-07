12 students advance to the Southeast Minnesota Spelling Bee finals

Feb. 6—ROCHESTER — Twelve students from around the region will compete in the Southeast Minnesota Spelling Bee finals.

The bee will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, at the Wood Lake Meeting Center, 210 Wood Lake Drive SE in Rochester.

The students competing in the finals were the top spellers at two regional spelling bees that were held Tuesday, Feb. 6.

The champion at the Southeast Minnesota Spelling Bee will advance to the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The students competing on Feb. 20 include:

* Carter Peterson, Austin, grade 7;

* Logan Merfeld, Austin, grade 5;

* Aram Lebgue, Bethlehem Academy / Divine Mercy, grade 5;

* Benny Kimber, Bluffview Montessori, grade 7;

* Ryan Ottman, Chatfield, grade 8;

* Victoria Rosenberg, Hollandale Christian School, grade 8;

* Hunter Hyde, Kingsland, grade 8;

* Cecilia Smith, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, grade 6;

* Roberto Villasboas, Rochester Catholic, grade 7;

* Leen Yassin, Rochester Public Schools, grade 8;

* Emily Alzamora, Rochester Public Schools, grade 5;

* Laila Koster, Schaeffer Academy, grade 8.