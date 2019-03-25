Adorable Easter Cookies You’ll Want to Make Right Now
Don't waste your time decorating eggs when you could be decorating cookies.
There's more to Easter than candy-and these delicious, adorable Easter cookies prove it. The best thing about cookies is that you can turn pretty much any dessert into cookie form. We've got carrot cake cookies, banana pudding cookies, Peeps cookies, and more. For even more Easter desserts, check out these Easter cakes and treats.
Don't waste your time decorating eggs when you could be decorating cookies.