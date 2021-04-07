The 12 Sweetest, Chicest Baby Play Mats
Blabla Kids Leafpad Play Mat$58, Maisonette. Get it now!
Nobody will put baby in the corner with these winning styles
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
Nobody will put baby in the corner with these winning styles
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
They're still drinking the Kool-Aid.
President Joe Biden on Tuesday urges Americans to keep up measures aimed at fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, as he moves up the timeline for when all adults in the U.S. will be eligible for vaccines.
A Turkish court sentenced dozens of people, including former soldiers attached to the presidential guard regiment, to life imprisonment on Wednesday over their involvement in the 2016 failed coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. A total of 497 defendants had been on trial since 2017 for attempting to seize the military headquarters in Ankara, occupying the headquarters of the state broadcaster TRT, and of forcing a television broadcaster to read out a statement on behalf of the coup-plotters. The massive trial was one of hundreds of trials against suspected members of a network led by U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating the failed attempt.
‘Parents need more education and information to make them comfortable before deciding to vaccinate their child.’
Alex Salmond has been accused of being an "apologist for the Putin regime" after three times refusing to say whether he believed Russia was responsible for the Salisbury nerve agent attack. The former first minister, who hosts a TV show on the Kremlin-funded channel RT (Russia Today), said people could judge the evidence on whether Vladimir Putin’s regime was behind the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia. But he repeatedly refused to say whether he accepted the verdict of Britain's intelligence services that a GRU (Main Intelligence Directorate) assassination squad orchestrated the attempted murder of Mr Skripal in Salisbury in March 2018. Colonel Skripal, a former GRU colonel turned MI6 spy, and his daughter survived the nerve agent attack but Dawn Sturgess was killed after she inadvertently picked up discarded Novichok concealed in a perfume bottle. Mr Salmond also dismissed as "very slight" evidence that the Putin regime interfered in the 2016 presidential election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, despite US intelligence concluding that it had. They found in January 2017 that Russia engaged in cyber-espionage and distributed messages through propaganda outlets to undermine public faith in the democratic process, hurt Clinton and aid Trump. The Alba Party leader, who is trying to help Nicola Sturgeon's SNP create a 'super-majority for independence in next month's Holyrood election, emphasised that his TV show was produced independently of RT and the Kremlin exerts no editorial pressure on him. However, during an edition of the Alex Salmond Show broadcast at the height of the Salisbury crisis, the RT ticker tape that ran at the bottom of the screen said the UK and US had accused Russia of breaching the OPCW Convention on chemical weapons “despite no thorough probe.”
The State Department said Tuesday the Biden administration is consulting with allies about a joint approach to China and its human rights record, including how to handle the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics. The department initially suggested that an Olympic boycott to protest China’s rights abuses was among the possibilities but a senior official said later that a boycott has not yet been discussed. The official said the U.S. position on the 2022 Games had not changed but that the administration is in frequent contact with allies and partners about their common concerns about China.
A coalition of faith leaders and activists on Monday demanded the elimination of the Senate filibuster, wading into a crucial debate in Washington with a 50-50 Senate and President Joe Biden eyeing ambitious legislation on expanding voting rights, stemming gun violence and other proposals that face opposition from Republicans. Led by prominent progressive pastor the Rev. William Barber and other ministers, the group spoke out against the arcane procedural tactic, which enables a single senator to halt action or votes.
The bodies of the girls, ages 1 and 6, were found Monday night in their home, police said.
The first couple brought a special guest to the White House today.
A man can be seen plunging a blade through an open car window in Birmingham.
As the Biden administration launched indirect talks in Vienna on Tuesday with the hopes of reviving the disastrous Obama-era Iranian nuclear deal, a spokesman for the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism preemptively declared victory. “We find this position realistic and promising,” regime flack Ali Rabiei said of the expectation that President Biden would agree to lift crippling sanctions. “It could be the start of correcting the bad process that had taken diplomacy to a dead end.” The “bad process” refers to the maximum-pressure campaign during which the Trump administration actually took seriously Iran’s nuclear ambitions and its destabilizing influence in the region. Trump imposed punishing sanctions on Iran and took out the chief architect of its terrorism strategy, Qasem Soleimani. And he rightly withdrew from the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (or “JCPOA”), in 2018. While no immediate breakthrough is expected this week, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, who led the Iranian delegation, called Tuesday’s discussions constructive and announced that “expert level” talks will continue on Friday. It’s no surprise that the regime is so giddy. The mere existence of these discussions has demonstrated the Biden administration’s interest in diplomatic theater to obscure its movement toward Tehran’s negotiating position. On February 7, Biden was asked during an interview with CBS if he would lift sanctions to get Iran back to the table. He responded simply: “No.” He also indicated that Iran would have to stop enriching uranium first. But the cracks had started to show in the lead-up to Vienna. Last Friday, the U.S. special envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, told PBS NewsHour, “the United States knows that, in order to get back into compliance, it’s going to have to lift those sanctions that are inconsistent with the deal that was reached with Iran and the other countries involved in the nuclear deal.” On Monday, ahead of the talks, State Department spokesperson Ned Price dodged a question on sanctions relief. “I will leave it to the negotiators to detail positions,” he said, effectively leaving the possibility open. The Wall Street Journal quoted a senior administration official that same day, explaining that the Iranians have asked for “an initial gesture that would pave the way to those talks,” such as sanctions relief. He added, “It was their idea, and we went along.” To be clear, there’s no guarantee that the U.S. ends up offering sanctions relief as a direct result of the Vienna talks, though that’s where things seem to be going. Either way, the talks indicate that the Biden administration would like to shift the debate from whether it should reenter a bad deal to how it can do so as an intermediate step toward a “follow-on agreement” that addresses other aspects of Iran’s behavior. The deal that the Obama team negotiated was fundamentally flawed if the goal was to restrain Iran. It enabled hundreds of billions of dollars to flow to Iran up front, while allowing the regime to continue work on ballistic missiles and to maintain a “civilian” nuclear program. In a frenzy to get Iran to agree to restrictions on uranium enrichment, negotiators did not address Iran’s sponsorship of international terrorism. And yet, a sunset clause allowed restrictions on enriching uranium to start to phase out over ten to 15 years. Even if Iran were to have followed the agreement to the letter, it would still have been allowed to become a more potent conventional threat and carry out terrorism while maintaining the long-term option of becoming a nuclear power. Of course, it has repeatedly violated the deal anyway, maintaining a nuclear archive the whole time. More recently, in February, the International Atomic Energy Agency announced that Iran had produced uranium metal at one of its nuclear plants. Even modest steps to lift the Trump-era sanctions will all but sabotage any hopes of getting Iran to make any sort of concessions on the myriad of issues that the Obama deal failed to address. Any form of sanctions relief will be a lifeline to the regime, which had been hamstrung by the maximum-pressure campaign. In the weeks leading up to Vienna, top Biden officials have clearly signaled that such concessions are in the offing. Additionally, they are repeating one of the core mistakes made by Obama’s national-security team. That is, out of a desperation to sign a deal that they could claim dealt with the nuclear issue, the Obama administration looked the other way when it came to Iran’s malign behavior around the world and jumped at every chance to grease the wheels of negotiations. Similarly, under Biden, U.S. officials reportedly held discussions with South Korea about unfreezing Iranian assets tied up by oil sanctions there. They’ve declined to oppose a potential $5 billion IMF loan to the country, and have apparently turned a blind eye to Iranian oil sales to Chinese firms that would violate sanctions. All the while, the administration has telegraphed that it will do very little to apply pressure to Iranian proxies, and that it’s even reducing the U.S. military footprint in the Gulf region. Unlike the Trump administration, the Biden team has failed to link Iran’s regional activity with its nuclear problem. It has already removed the Foreign Terrorist Organization designation of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, and the sanctions on the chopping block are reportedly terrorism-related. From the start, the administration has promised to seek a “longer and stronger” deal to address these matters after both sides return to full compliance with the JCPOA. The trouble is that once the U.S. implements sanctions relief, Tehran will have no incentive to negotiate an additional agreement. The Biden administration will have squandered hard-won leverage with nothing to show for it. The only way this strategy makes sense is if it is by design. It’s no secret that Obama officials envisioned a realignment in the Middle East away from traditional alliances with Israel and Arab Gulf states toward a region in which Iran is more influential. And there is reason to believe that the Biden administration, which includes many of the same officials, shares a similar mentality. Concessions that make Iran more economically powerful are consistent with this vision. Either way, it is clear that when Washington and Tehran eventually sit down for direct talks, the latter will have the upper hand, undermining U.S. regional allies and making it easier for Iran to achieve its nuclear ambitions and threaten the world.
NASA's InSight lander on Mars felt two relatively large quakes shake the Red Planet last month. Why it matters: InSight uses these shakes on Mars — caused by volcanic activity — to learn more about the interior of the planet.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they found: The two quakes, which were felt on March 7 and March 18, were magnitudes 3.3 and 3.1. "It’s wonderful to once again observe marsquakes after a long period of recording wind noise," John Clinton, an InSight scientist, said in a statement. "One Martian year on, we are now much faster at characterizing seismic activity on the Red Planet."The quakes seemed to come from a region called Cerberus Fossae, the same area where two other strong shakes were felt earlier in the mission.The waves from all four of those relatively strong quakes traveled like quakes do on Earth — through the planet. Other shakes on Mars have been more like those seen on the Moon, which are more "scattered," according to NASA.What's next: NASA extended InSight's mission on Mars by two years, to at least December 2022. The lander will continue to listen for shakes on the planet, but the spacecraft's solar panels are covered in dust and its power is low, according to NASA. The agency expects power levels to bounce back once the planet comes back toward the Sun, after July, but for now, mission managers are going to turn instruments off as needed to allow the lander to hibernate."The team hopes to keep the seismometer on for another month or two before it has to be temporarily turned off," NASA said in the statement.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
A familiar-looking bottle appeared in a picture with the former president.
Jordan's King Abdullah II addressed the unprecedented public rift within the royal family for the first time Wednesday, portraying it as an attempted sedition involving his half-brother that had been “nipped in the bud," but caused him anger, pain and shock. The monarch appeared to be doubling down on the allegations against Prince Hamzah, a former crown prince, while at the same time trying to reassure Jordanians that the nation was returning to business as usual. Wednesday's statement, presented by a newsreader on Jordan TV, dealt with the internal crisis that erupted over the weekend when Hamzah was confined to his home and accused of being part of a plot to destabilize the kingdom.
A man shot and killed three people Monday night at a New York City apartment where a birthday party was being held for his 9-year-old daughter, police said. Joseph McCrimons killed the mother of his child and two of her daughters before killing himself, police said. NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said McCrimons, 46, had been in a relationship with his child's mother, Rasheeda Barzey, for 20 years.
Bellator MMA boss Scott Coker says his fighter Vadim Nemkov is the best light heavyweight in the world, including those competing in the UFC.
General Motors confirmed Tuesday an all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck is in the works for its Detroit plant.
To naturally whiten teeth, you should brush and floss regularly, avoid staining behaviors, and stay away from unproven home remedies.
Arkansas has become the first state to outlaw surgery for transgender people under the age of 18.
Charles Coody, the TCU alum who won the 1971 Masters, recalled the first dinner hosted by Tiger Woods. He had a steak, not a cheeseburger.