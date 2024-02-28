12 Texas cities are some of the best in the tech industry, study says

Oil and gas are still Texas' bread and butter, but add technology to the list, too.

According to a ranking from Cloudwards, Texas has several cities that are ideal for careers in the technology field.

The study examined places that provided ample opportunities across 100 U.S. cities, according to Cloudwards. To complete the study, Cloudwards scored on livability, internet coverage, quality of life, career and education opportunities, innovation, entrepreneurship and tech community.

Where do Texas cities rank among their peers?

No. 4 Plano

No. 7 Austin

No. 10 Frisco

No. 16 Arlington

No. 21 Garland

No. 22 Houston

No. 29 Fort Worth

No. 33 Dallas

No. 38 Irving

No. 85 Corpus Christi

No. 93 Lubbock

No. 99 Laredo

Why the tech industry likes Texas

Texas has a lower cost of living compared to states like California or Washington. It’s business-friendly since it doesn’t have a state income tax. More people in the tech industry are able to keep their money by not having to pay those states taxes, which can be invested elsewhere. There’s also high demand for jobs in the tech industry. According to Bravo Tech, a city like Dallas has a need for IT support.

What Texas city has the best internet coverage?

According to Cloudward, Plano has great internet coverage, which is necessary if you’re working in tech or want solid internet to be able to enjoy your devices at home.

“It has a median mobile download speed of 216.25 Mbps and a median broadband internet speed of 249.02 Mbps — which are good internet speeds,” Cloudward said. “In Plano, 95.9% of households have internet access, while 98.6% own a computer.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 12 Texas cities among the most tech-savvy cities in the US, study says